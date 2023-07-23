Memories, calls for his show and how Sooners will fit into SEC





NASHVILLE, Tenn. Paul Finebaum is the voice of the Southeastern Conference. Listeners flock daily to his four-hour ESPN show that can be heard nationwide and seen on the SEC Network from 2 to 6 p.m. During the SEC Media Days, he hosted The Paul Finebaum Show from the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville. Finebaum took time last week to talk to the Tulsa World about the Sooners’ impending move to the SEC. Tulsa World: What was your earliest football memory in Oklahoma? Paul Finebaum: I was 15 years old on Thanksgiving Day watching Oklahoma and Nebraska. I will never forget it. I was a young guy. I was a fan of college football. That was the biggest game I’ve ever seen. That’s where it started. And I’ll tell you a funny story. Early in my career I covered Auburn and Alabama. We were in Lincoln the night before a game. At that time, Oklahoma was on the run at the time. I know that was a streaky series. When I was in my twenties, we drank too much. We all started singing Boomer Sooner in Lincoln. We made it out alive. But I know that sounds crazy. People also read… I had never been to a game until 2002 when Alabama played there. It was early September, 150 degrees on the field, but it was fantastic. Alabama won the game, but blew it in the end. It was just a great experience to be there. TW: Are you starting to get callers from Oklahoma to your shows? PF: We have two regular callers from Tulsa. I think one is Dustin and the other is Doug. I realize it’s still a long way off. But if I see a kid from Oklahoma or Tulsa, I’ll probably get to him pretty quickly. TW: How do you think Oklahoma will fit in the SEC, both competitively and environment-wise? PF: From an environmental point of view, this will not be a problem. This is a school that has already been at the forefront of college football. I’m kind of intrigued by where Oklahoma is more right. I don’t hear many of the same things as you, but there is a bit of concern and that’s understandable. I think this year is crucial in setting the table. I think if it’s a bad year it’s going to be problematic. If Venables gets them back on track, I think it will be pretty seamless. TW: Do you think OU can develop a natural rivalry in the SEC outside of OU-Texas? PF: I do. I think some of them are obvious. I think Arkansas looks very natural to me. It’s there. Missouri, could that be? I know that game used to be big. I’m not sure about Texas A&M. Texas will handle that part of it. And honestly, when I see the Alabama schedule and within the schedule and see Oklahoma on it, my eyes will go up because those are two titans. I think it will. I don’t think it will be Florida. I think it’s a bit far out. I would probably land on Arkansas as the largest other than Texas. TW: Where does the OU-Texas game fit into the pecking order within all SEC rivalry games? PF: I’ll look at it nationally first. I am old enough to remember one college football game being shown on a Saturday. When OU-Texas was played, I watched that game. It was always such a phenomenal game. I can’t say unequivocally that it will be number 1, maybe because of the rankings at the moment, but it would easily be in the top three. And I’m part of a Saturday traveling show and I’ll be devastated if I wasn’t in OU-Texas. I covered that game early in my career. And I’m still talking about it. I just did.

