Kim Exner and Michael Roos have been officially inducted into the Big Sky Hall of Fame

SPOKANEto wash. Kim Exner and Michael Roos, alumni of Eastern Washington University, were officially inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame at a ceremony Saturday night at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

Established in 2020, the Big Sky Hall of Fame serves to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to Big Sky athletics as a student-athlete, coach, and/or administrator. This year’s class was the second to be initiated; the first was announced in 2020, but the celebration was postponed to last year due to COVID-19.

Exner and Roos were two of a 14-person class of 2023 and the first Eagles to be recognized.

Kim Exner (EWU Volleyball, 1995-98)

Exner led Eastern’s volleyball program to an astonishing 46-12 record during her final two seasons in 1997 and 1998 as EWU went 13-3 twice in conference play. They won a share of the Big Sky regular season title in 1997 and a major seat to the NCAA Tournament in 1998.

“There was something unique about us,” Exner said on stage at the ceremony, reflecting on her time with Eastern. “We’ve had a lot of fun times, most of them off the field for sure. That’s the takeaway, all these years later. I don’t have my wins or my trophies here, but I have them (my friends and family) and that’s all I want to take with me.”

She was the unanimous selection for Big Sky Conference MVP in 1998 and co-MVP in 1997, and earned First Team All-Conference honors three times. Exner also earned American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region VIII honors for her junior and senior seasons.

At the end of her four-year collegiate career, she was the Big Sky leader in kills with 1,860 (4.43 per game). She was the first player in conference history to win AVCA National Player of the Week (September 14, 1998), Big Sky Player of the Week honors five times as a senior, and eleven times overall.

Born in Vernon, British Columbia, Canada, Exner went on to coach with Eastern, played professionally in Europe and made two appearances on the Canadian national team. As part of the Big Sky Conference’s 25th anniversary celebration for women in the 2013-2014 school year, she was selected No. 12 on the list of the league’s top 25 female athletes.

Exner was inducted into the EWU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007. Read her full biography here.

Michael Roos (EWU Football, 2001-04)

Roos was a four-year star for the Eagles, playing his first season on the defensive line before moving to left offensive tackle, a spot he would anchor for the next 35 games. As a senior, he earned five different All-American honors in 2004 and was named NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (then I-AA) Lineman of the Year. He was the last honor to be recognized at Saturday’s ceremony, which closed the event.

“I just kept working hard and trying to be the best I could be,” Roos said of his career. “(This honor) really touched me. When I see everyone come before me and all the stories, it means a lot to be shot with the same people.

He became the highest NFL Draft selection in EWU history, placed 41st overall to the Tennessee Titans in 2005, and enjoyed a spectacular 10-year NFL career that included three All-Pro honors (2008, 2010, 2012). Roos combined his collegiate and professional careers, starting in each of the 226 games he played in from 2002-14, only missing time due to an appendectomy in 2012, ending a 190-game NFL Ironman streak.

In addition to his many on-field accolades, Roos has also been a model citizen and supporter of Eagle Athletics. He and his wife Katherine have a legacy that includes the main donation to the Red Turf project, as well as the creation of the Michael Roos Foundation, which supports local non-profits, including EWU’s Eagle Athletic Fund. His number was retired in 2009, and the Eagles’ football field was renamed Roos Field in his honor in 2010.

“You wouldn’t be who you are without the school you went to,” Roos added. “If you’re able, it seems like the most natural thing to do to give back to the people who helped you become who you are.”

Roos was inducted into the EWU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. read his full EWU HOF biography here, and the full biography of the Roos family’s philanthropic endeavors here.

Eligibility Criteria for the Big Sky Hall of Fame

An alumnus/alumna is only eligible if he/she has participated in two (2) full seasons of competition at a Big Sky member institution and has made outstanding contributions or rendered extraordinary service to athletics at the institutional, conference and national levels.

An alumnus/alumna is eligible anytime from five (5) years after completion of their collegiate eligibility.

Coaches who have made outstanding contributions or rendered extraordinary service to Big Sky Athletics are eligible for Hall of Fame recognition after five (5) full years.

Coaches must have completed their tenure as coaches or have been away from the conference for at least five (5) years.

Administrators who have made outstanding contributions or provided extraordinary service to Big Sky Athletics are eligible for Hall of Fame recognition after three (3) full years and are immediately eligible.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Class was selected by a 14-member committee, which included representatives from all 10 full-time Big Sky institutions, as well as an additional Athletic Director, Senior Women’s Administrator, a conference bureau representative, and a general committee member among the group of 14 voters.

2023 Big Sky Hall of Fame Class (Alphabetical Order)

Archie Amerson, soccer, Northern Arizona (1995-1996)

Lindsey Anderson, Athletics, Weber State (2004-07)

Geronne Black, Athletics, Portland State (2010-13)

Shannon Butler, Cross Country/Track & Field, Montana State (1989-91)

Debby Colberg, Volleyball, Sacramento State (1976-07)

Kim Exner, Volleyball, Eastern Washington (1995-1998)

Chick Hislop, Cross Country/Track & Field, Weber State (1969-06)

Dr. Ginny Hunt, Administration, State of Montana (1977-1993)

Margarita Karnaukhova, women’s tennis, Sacramento state (2003–2006)

Larry Krystkowiak, men’s basketball, Montana (1982-86)

Jamie Martin, football, Weber State (1989-1992)

Charles Roberts, football, Sacramento State (1997-00)

Michael Roos, soccer, Eastern Washington (2001-04)

Ron Stephenson, Commissioner (1981-1995)



