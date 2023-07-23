Former Hawkeye football player turned professor and leaves his brain to science





Jay Bickford (63) was a senior offensive lineman for the Iowa football team in 1999. (The Gazette)



Unlikely to be mentioned during this week’s Big Tens football media days, a former Iowa football player recently pledged his brains to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Dr. Jay Bickford has been a professor of education in social studies at Eastern Illinois University for the past 14 years after teaching and coaching at Mid-Prairie High in Wellman for nine years. He appeared as an offensive lineman for the Hawkeyes in 1998 and 1999, Hayden Frys last season as Iowas head coach, and Kirk Ferentz first.

I loved playing football, Bickford said by phone last week. It was the most important thing in my life. I tell my kids and they don’t believe me. I didn’t drink soda or eat fries for eight years, my last three years in high school and five years in college.

After his last college game, and on a team that went 1-10, Bickford told reporters he would buy Iowa season tickets for the next 10 years if he had the money. He predicted great things to come for the team. He eventually got those tickets, and Ferentz’s teams proved him right.

But the New York state resident said he later became really jaded by football and did not watch a game in 2012 after information about CTE became more widespread.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease that occurs in people with a history of repeated brain trauma. It can only be diagnosed after death. Symptoms often do not appear until years after the trauma.

Bickford, who turns 47 on Monday, said he had his first attack about a year after he finished playing football.

I was on medication for 10 or 12 years, he said. The doctors took me off because I hadn’t had a seizure in 10 or 11 years. They came back.

So Bickford went back on an anti-seizure medication and focused on yoga, meditation, getting enough sleep, and what he calls extra things I do for my brain.

One of the things they’re discovering is that the people who use their brains in different ways are much more likely to have symptoms not show up, he said. Men who retire early and have time off sometimes have a harder time than men who work longer.

It is to build up your cognitive resources as much as possible. A neuroscientist described it as adding concrete to a dam to cover up the cracks. The more different things you do, such as doing puzzles or painting, the better it is for your brain.

I started playing drums and bass guitar, and I make sure to read every day. You know, just to really stimulate my neurons as much as possible.

Bickford can never know if he has CTE.

I have no symptoms, he said, except for some sensitivity to light and sound, more so than a younger man. So I limit my exposures.

But I bet when I’m long gone my kids will learn I had some form of it.

Bickford bases that on having played football from age 9 until he was 22, and having played offensive line.

The only thing worse is traffic jam, he said. Attack line, defense line and traffic jam, they have the biggest clashes. I had quite a bit of exposure, more than enough.

You cannot make a tackle or make a run block without using your head. You cannot play effectively without using your head. There is no hope for the cause like having a better helmet or the doctors will be able to prescribe a pill. Our brains just weren’t made for it.

Bickford’s son, Samuel, was valedictorian at Charleston (Ill.) High and is studying chemistry at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. His father forbade him to play football. Not only as a third grader, but also as a high school student.

His sophomore, junior and senior years he really asked, Bickford said, and his senior year he begged. I said no. He really wanted to try that one year.

But I pointed to the baseline. At CLF (Concussion Legacy Foundation) of Boston University, Dr. Anne McKee discovered a young man who committed suicide at the age of 20. His only experience with violent sports was a year of eighth grade football. The boy never played hockey or wrestled, never got hit on the head by a baseball. And he had first-level CTE.

According to what the scientists know, one season at a time is enough to at least give this person the condition. Not that it’s causative or guaranteed, but there’s the correlation. It may be the anomaly, but it’s there.

Bickford speaks highly of all of his former football coaches and the experiences and qualities he took from the game. He wishes his son could have known that part of the sport.

I don’t want to take anything away from band or music, he said. But there is no referee to judge them like in football. A penalty can follow any play. You have to conquer that stuff, play through it.

I think Sam would have done really well as a tight or wide receiver because he could pop out of the gym. And he was very thin and fit for size.

But you know, I don’t regret that decision either. He is now doing undergraduate research at the university. He is considering which doctoral program to start. He’s doing really, really well.

Bickford now watches football, college and pro.





Dr. Jay Bickford



I rationalize it now, cheering for the Hawkeyes, Bickford said, because they’re like smokers. The players playing now are sufficiently aware that football is something they have chosen, knowing that they know the risks involved.

But I try not to look at high school and below. One of the important pieces of information found from research is that it’s not just the length of your career that matters or the position you played, but how early did you start playing and how early did you get your first concussion?

Because people who have a concussion under the age of 12, there’s a much higher correlation that they will have a higher CTE level later on than if they started playing when they were 14 or 15. I don’t want to use the word criminal. But I think it’s conscious ignorance that we let kids under 12 and 13 play.

As for Bickford, he participates in an annual examination for CLF that tests his cognitive dexterity.

It helps them understand the patterns of CTE and degeneration, he said. I’m privileged to be a part of that, to help scientists in their fight against it.

Notes: (319) 398-8440; [email protected]