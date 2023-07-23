Sports
Flyers Travis Konecny would be a good target for capitals
Washington hockey now wrote a story about possible goals the Capitals could pursue to improve their top six forwards. One of the trade targets mentioned was Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny.
Konecny was the Philadelphia Flyers leading scorer last year with 31 goals and 30 assists in 60 games. He’s only 26 and teams could look at Konecny like he’s a player just at his peak. Teams looking for scoring punch can take a closer look at Konecny.
Replacing 31 goals in a team that scored just 222 goals last season wouldn’t be easy. But if the Capitals are willing to overpay for Konecny, the Flyers could view the situation this way: 1) More ice time for a younger player; 2) They don’t tank, but they play more for 2024-25 and beyond.
Flyers general manager Daniel Briere has said he would listen to trading scenarios on everyone. And while the off-season has calmed down, it’s not over yet. Briere is still working the phones, according to a Philly Hockey Now column by Sam Carchidi.
In a Flyers team struggling to score goals, Konecny may be safe from a trade. But he could also bring back prized draft picks in a deal.
The Washington Hockey Now report
Here’s what Washington Hockey Now writer Jared Serre wrote:
Konecny, the target of countless rumors since Danny Briere took over as Flyers general manager in March, could be the next to ship out of Philadelphia after defenseman Ivan Provorov and forward Kevin Hayes while the team aims for a rebuild.
Konecny, a 26-year-old right winger who averaged a point per game last season, ticks off many of the Capitals boxes. He would be the youngest of the team’s top six forwards other than 26-year-old Dylan Strome and would add another strong scoring opportunity now and in the future.
Konecny is under contract through the 2024-25 season, capped at $5.5 million each of the next two seasons. He’s a tad cheaper than [Torontos William] Nylander, making it easier to take his cap hit, but the Capitals should still clear some needed cap space.
