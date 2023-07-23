FAMU football team meets Monday over Real Boston Richey video

A disappointed Willy Simmons want answers too.

The Florida A&M Football The coach scheduled a team meeting on Monday to gather more information about the release of an unauthorized rap video filmed in the team’s locker room.

Simmons told the Democrat in an interview Saturday morning that it’s too soon to discuss further potential fallout until we have a better understanding of how the locker room was entered for filming the video and the use of licensed college attire in violation of agreements.

“We’re trying to talk to the right people to do everything we can to cover not only ourselves, but the young man (rapper Real Boston Richey) in the video,” Simmons said. “There are some legal issues (with the release of the video).”

Simmons released a statement on social media late Friday night that the Rattlers have suspended all football-related activities until further notice following the release earlier in the day of the Send a flash video of the local up and coming rapper.

Simmons said he was unaware of the video until it was released. He is also not sure when it was recorded or how many FAMU players were involved after several appeared in the background of the video.

Video sequences in the locker room clearly showed FAMU signage and clothing bearing the Rattlers logo.

Some people, including Richey, also wear football helmets in the video, which is over two minutes long and contains explicit lyrics.

Simmons said the players’ involvement in the video does not violate NCAA rules and that the university’s apparel agreement with Nike was not violated.

Friday was a tough day for FAMU coach Willie Simmons

Simmons said Friday was a tough day. When asked if he slept on Friday night, he said “not enough”.

As a leader of young men, I’m charged with putting them (players) in the best positions to be successful and disciplining them when necessary, Simmons told the Democrat Saturday morning. I am disappointed when something casts a negative light on a great institution and our football team.”

Simmons said FAMU will participate in Tuesday’s SWAC Media Day in Birmingham, Alabama, as scheduled.

The team’s off-season workouts, held five days a week for eight hours a week in accordance with NCAA rules, included strength training, conditioning, team meetings and drills. Simmons said he’s not sure when those workouts will resume.

Simmons said he has been in touch with FAMU leadership, including freshman athletics director Tiffani Dawn Skyes.

“It’s FAMU, it’s our brand, it’s our facility,” Simmons said. “Kids are going to be kids, but I’m also trying to help them understand that they need to be super aware of your involvement and decisions. We’ll be committed to addressing those (involved) individually or the whole team.”

FAMU fans applauded Simmons’ decision to pause off-season practices.

Many pointed out the importance of protecting the university’s brand and holding players accountable for their decisions. Others also said that the “locker room is a sacred place” and that the video disrespects women.

“Kudos to Coach Willie Simmons for taking swift and decisive action to protect Florida A&M University’s legendary football brand!” Tallahassee lawyer and blogger Chuck Hobbs posted a message on Facebook.

“Yeah! Love his leadership! Eat it fast!” Donna Bellamy posted on Facebook.

This is the second consecutive summer FAMU football has been embroiled in drama ahead of the start of the season.

Last year, 26 players were barred from participating the day before the Week Zero opener in North Carolina, some for bureaucratic reasons. Although players considered not traveling to Chapel Hill, North Carolina for the game, they ultimately decided to play and lost to the Tar Heels 56-24.

The Rattlers open their 2023 season on Sunday, September 3 against Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden.