Happy Matthew Tkachuk Day, South Florida!

One year ago today, the Florida Panthers shocked the hockey world by closing an overnight blockbuster deal that brought Matthew Tkachuk to town in a trade that sent two of their top players to the Calgary Flames.

And they’ve never looked back.

In his first year in South Florida, Tkachuk has been everything the Panthers hoped for and maybe more.

Not only did Tkachuk surpass his scoring total from the season before, but he also became one of the biggest names in South Florida sports as he helped lead the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Finals with playoff heroics.

In his first season here, Tkachuk was not only the MVP of the All-Star Game in Sunrise, but he was also a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP.

Though the Panthers gave up a bundle to get him Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a 2025 first-round pick, he’s been worth the cost.

He is incredible, said Captain Sasha Barkov. Ever since he first came here and I sent him my first text, it’s felt like we’ve known each other for 10 years.

The way he talked to me and the way he brought everyone together in this organization and this team and how we spent time off the ice, he’s been an unreal addition to this team.

Everyone sees what he does on the ice, but off the ice, it’s an eye opener how great a person he is and how he breathes hockey every day and everything about it.

News of the Tkachuk trade came in a classic Friday night news dump, announced at a time when many organizations are making unpopular news public in an effort to minimize media reach.

Around 11pm on a Friday night, phones started buzzing as news of the trade unfolded.

Everyone knew Tkachuk wanted out of Calgary, which had been public for about a week before the trade went down.

But Florida going all in to get him was a calculated effort with neither the Panthers, Flames, or Tkachuk camp leaking information until the deal was finalized.

There was a very short time frame and the time frame was very fast, said general manager Bill Zito. If you get an opportunity like that, you have to grab it. The cost was very high and we decided it was something we should pursue. We are happy to be where we are now.

In fact, Tkachuk was asked by his agent (and uncle) Craig Oster not to say anything about the eight-year contract extension he was awarded with Calgary, which would pave his way to the Panthers in the first sign-and-trade in NHL history.

Alone, he was on a family vacation to celebrate his brother Brady’s engagement.

Matthew Tkachuk ended up spilling the beans to his lucky parents.

I was the happiest person ever, Tkachuk said. (Oster) said don’t tell anyone, so I went to my parents’ room and told them. I thought of everything, but we couldn’t say anything.

Still, the news didn’t leave the Jersey Shore until it reached NHL offices, leading to the leak to the national media.

The Panthers tried not to bury the trade that night. They were just trying to keep things under wraps as much as possible as other teams reportedly also Tkachuk’s hometown St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes were in talks with Calgary about a trade.

Zito made sure by throwing in two great players, a top contender and first round pick, that he would not be outbid by anyone for Tkachuk.

In situations like this, where you can add a player like Matthew to your organization, the price is high, Zito said. That’s how things went.

Now, a year later, Tkachuk is embedded in South Florida with a home in Fort Lauderdale that he compares to a hotel because so many relatives come over to visit during the season.

At 25, he remains one of the best young players in the NHL with seven years left on his contract.

The future looks bright for both Tkachuk and the Panthers.

While they were all disappointed with the way the season ended in a five-game loss to Vegas in the Cup Final, the road to the championship is something that won’t be soon forgotten.

Tkachuk’s overtime winners against Carolina and trying to play through a broken sternum won’t be either.

It just shows how much we wanted it, which makes it much harder now, Tkachuk said a few days after the end of the season.

There are so many things throughout the season that it’s so hard to get to where we are today. It’s been such an incredible season to be a part of for my first here.

Yes it was.

