Sports
When Jesse Perry’s coach knew he was a top recruit
Christian Peterson didn’t realize it right away.
When Peterson, now Middle Tennessee football coach Christian, arrived in early 2021 as the Cougars’ offensive coordinator, a six-foot-tall, 220-pound freshman offensive lineman caught his eye. Jesse Perry didn’t necessarily look like an SEC football player yet, but his size, athleticism, and demeanor made Peterson curious about what the future held.
For his junior season, Perry moved to offensive tackle. Peterson can’t remember the game it happened in, but the Cougars staged a counterplay, forcing Perry to pull to the other side of the formation to block.
“When he pulled,” Peterson recalled, “it was like ‘That is how it looks.’ This is what Division I looks like.”
Perry is now a 6-7, 280-pound tackle that 247Sports rates as a three-star and the No. 31 recruit in Tennessee. He is number 7 in the Tennessean’s Dandy Dozen, a collection of the top college senior football players in the Nashville area, as selected by the paper, and is dedicated to Tennessee.
Next fall, Perry, who wasn’t always sure he’d make it this far, will be a fit for his dream school.
‘He wants to do well’
Perry is not from a football factory, he is the first Dandy Dozen roster in MTCS history and the first Cougar football player to commit to the Volunteers. His pedigree isn’t full of elite athletes, either: His father, Donnie, played football in high school but didn’t advance.
What Perry does have may be a product of that upbringing. Modesty. Work ethic. Perfectionism. He doesn’t take his emergence as one of the state’s top linemen for granted. Donnie calls Jesse his own harshest critic.
“He wants to do well and he doesn’t want to give up,” said his mother, Dana. “He’s going to keep pushing himself until he knows he’s achieved it.”
Donnie, for his part, knew his son had potential when he first laid eyes on him. Jesse was a large baby, weighing over 12 pounds and measuring 22 inches at birth. When Jesse was 4, Donnie and Dana got him into flag football, leading him to tackle football soon after, and Jesse soon fell in love with the sport.
Perry has started for MTCS since his first season. The Cougars reached the Division II-A semifinals in 2021 and the quarterfinals in 2022, going 8-4 and 9-3 respectively and averaging over 30 points per game in both seasons.
Shortly after his sophomore season was over, Perry received a text from a coach asking if he would be interested in playing college football. A month later, he had his first three offers: Arkansas State, Austin Peay, and Eastern Kentucky.
“I was quite surprised,” Perry said. “…It didn’t click when I got my first offers. It was always just the standard for the team, and for me, just to give your best. I really started to bring that standard down when I got my first few offers.”
Heading into his final season, Perry has 25 offers, five of them SEC. Not bad for a kid who, when he started playing flag football, would sit in front of the TV on Saturdays and Sundays and wonder why the college and professional players on screen didn’t also have flags around their waists.
How Jesse Perry found the right fit
Peterson describes Perry as “low-key”. As schools began to show interest, Peterson Perry warned that things would get “a little crazy.” He doesn’t think Perry really understood what that meant.
But Perry’s humble demeanor helped him navigate his recruiting with a clear mind and the right match. Everything was new to him, and as a result he was grateful for every offer that came his way.
“He’s just been thankful for the whole experience,” Peterson said. “…He’s got a good head on his shoulders. We could tell (coaches) when they came in, ‘Look, he’s going to listen.’ He wasn’t a kid just looking for the next offer.”
MTCS FOOTBALL:Middle Tennessee Christian football removes interim tag for coach Christian Peterson
ALL MIDDLE STATE:Meet The Tennessean’s All-Midstate major football teams for the 2022 season
While the Perry family is a Tennessee fan, Donnie and Dana don’t think Jesse settled with the Vols for sentimental reasons. All that mattered to him was finding a program that would encourage him to develop. According to Donnie, Tennessee’s coaches were among the first Jesse encountered who put more emphasis on constructive criticism rather than “making fun of him.”
Still, Perry grew up bleeding orange and fondly remembers sitting in the car on a trip to Disney World in 2016 listening to the Vols’ winning Hail Mary to Georgia on the radio. Those memories only made a strong match even stronger.
“At the end of the day, I thought I didn’t want to go to camps or other visits,” Perry said. “Tennessee, they have everything I want there.”
Jacob Shames can be reached by email at [email protected] and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.
