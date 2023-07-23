Morning Flurries: Kovalenko draws on the horizon





A bit of intriguing news fell this weekend into what has generally been a very quiet and slow summer in Colorado. Avalanche top prospect Nikolai Kovalenkos KHL team Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo tweeted this nugget of information about his upcoming plans for the year. For those who are not fluent in Russian, the text reads: Striker Nikolay Kovalenko continues to play for Torpedo on a rental basis. The hockey player will soon sign a contract with the NHL club Colorado Avalanche, but will spend the coming season in the KHL. Recall that in 2018 the attacker was selected in the NHL draft at number 171. This is a very interesting solution to ensure that Kovalenko can join the Avalanche in 2024 once his KHL season is over. As mentioned earlier, the May 1 expiration date of all KHL contracts would be a complication, and there have been no instances of early terminations in the season since the war. With a loan, it should be much easier and faster for Kovalenko to make the move to North America when the time comes. Signing now while Kovalenko is still 23 years old will see him get an entry-level two-year contract, likely through the 2024-25 season. Had he signed next spring at age 24, he could only sign for the one current year. Kovalenko has always been an interesting prospect for the Avalanche due to his ability to look ahead like crazy and his aggressive nature in general. It helped that he just had a breakaway season in the KHL, where he scored 54 points in 56 games for 10th in the league. The increased maturity and ability to convert his skill make Kovalenko an ideal candidate to join the third line of Avalanche this spring. It’s also the season of podcast interviews with players and defenseman Jack Johnson took the time to share why he loves Colorado so much. There are so many great things about Av. I like the city, the organization and the people who work there. Avalanche defender Jack Johnson explains why he’s so happy to be back in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/u2y9fbfzAO Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) July 22, 2023 While it’s pre-draft, you’ll get to know 2023 first-round pick Calum Ritchie in this in-depth interview.

