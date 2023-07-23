Several Alabama football stars spoke about Texas A&M at SEC Media Days





The SEC Media Days 2023 are over. After a hidden day onstage Jimbo Fisher led to the same old “who will play in 2023” discussion, Fisher’s lack of brusque bravado opened up more opportunities for all thirteen other SEC representatives to mark their “talking season” ahead of the 2023 college football season. An underplayed story concerning the Alabama crimson tide came in the form of a simple Q&A with three-star players, including offensive lineman JC Latham, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and defensive end Dallas Turner, who were asked to shed some light on their experience facing Texas A&M during their first two years in the conference. Buy Aggies tickets Coming off their 11-2 (6-2 SEC) season, The Crimson Tide was again selected to finish first in the SEC West, topping LSU and Texas A&M as the two and three spots. All three players have a 1-1 record against the Aggies going into year three, and let me just say their view of the schedule is in complete contrast to rival fan bases, unsurprisingly. Dallas Turner, who may well be the face of the 2023 Crimson Tide team, started the conversation by reflecting on both close matchups that came down to the final seconds, including, of course, Aggies kicker Seth Small’s memorable field goal in 2021. Of course, it’s always a struggle when we play them. Jimbo is doing really well there and leading the guys in the right direction. There’s a lot of talent out there. They do a lot of good things there. Kool-Aid-Mckinstry, whose cool name is second only to his elite abilities on the gridiron, is looking forward to facing Texas A&M at Kyle Field this season. I know College Station is a very difficult place to play. The SEC is going to (have) hard-fought contests. That’s why you play here at ‘Bama, and that’s why you play in the SEC. Finally, JC Latham noted the “unique” situations that arose in both matchups, including the absence of former star quarterback Bryce Young in last season’s game, which undoubtedly gave the Aggies a fighting chance. As I said to someone before, experience is life’s greatest teacher. I think both years were not just the regular, we show up to play. In my first year we lost two games before. So I think as a group we didn’t think they would be ready to play against us. Last year we lost (2022 starting quarterback) Bryce (Young). I don’t think we were mentally prepared for him not to play. I think we need to understand better that anything can happen, anyone can go down at any time, they may not play the next game or however it goes. I think that comes from experience. Both games I played had a unique situation. Alabama travels to Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 7, as both teams hope to go undefeated beforehand. Contact/follow us @AggiesWireon Twittereh, and like our pageFacebook to follow the continued coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and views.Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

