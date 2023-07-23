6 young Ukrainian hockey players who came to Quebec City for a tournament will move there

When 13-year-old Maksym Shtepa left Quebec City in February after playing alongside 17 Ukrainian players in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, he told his family that he wanted to return one day.

“It was a perfect trip,” says Maksym, speaking from Romania, where he lived for the past year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He was part of that captured the hearts of Canadians by entering the tournament and playing in front of thousands at the Vidotron Center in Quebec City.

In August, his dream of returning will come true and he will be one of six young Ukrainians to move to Quebec City.

“We’re all getting ready. We’re so happy. We talk about it almost every day and we’re so excited to see what it’s like in Canada,” said Maksym.

He says he looks forward to reconnecting with the friends he made during the tournament.

After months of planning, the Ukrainian team was able to travel to Canada in February to participate in an international hockey competition. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

He knows he will miss his home, but at least he will be surrounded by family. His mother and siblings also move to Quebec. Teammates Artem Kovalenko, Mykyta Staskevych, Ehor Kosenko, Matvi Kulish and Ehor Pyshalko move alone.

The children’s visas were only confirmed last week, said Sean Brub, the volunteer who helped organize their move abroad.

He says that of the six Ukrainians, five still live in the country. Two in Dnipro and Odessa and one in Kiev.

“They have been [having] really heavy bombing in Odessa,” Brub said. “I’m in touch with their parents, but it’s been tough lately.”

Months ago, Brub coordinated the participation of the Ukrainian team in the tournament volunteering his time to help the team’s coach and his former teammate Yevhenii Pysarenko with Immigration Canada paperwork and visas.

Sean Brub was one of the people who helped arrange the children’s visas so they could move to Canada this summer. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

He says the idea of ​​staying in Quebec City first came up at the end of the tournament.

“They had asked their host family in Quebec if they could stay and go to school here and play hockey in Quebec. But at the time they had come because of the visa [with] they couldn’t stay longer than a certain amount of time,” Brub said.

“[I] had a few conversations with their parents in Ukraine and their host families here and then we decided to do the best for them to go back.”

He says the kids will arrive in Quebec City on August 25 and live with host families as they begin the hockey program in 8th grade at St. Patrick’s High School.

“I’m really excited,” said Brub. “I’ve missed them a lot, actually I’m looking forward to them coming back.”

VIEW | Ukrainian peewee team in awe upon arrival in Quebec City in February:

Ukrainian peewee team impressed by Quebec arena after difficult journey to famous tournament Months after a Quebec coach and a Ukrainian coach set out on an ambitious mission, a team of young hockey players from Ukraine finally arrived at Quebec City’s annual international peewee tournament.

‘They’re coming back home’

Preparations for their move began in April and accelerated in the spring, Brub says.

He says the adults around them have explained to the players that the experience of staying in Quebec City may be different this time than it was in February. Brub compared their experience to living like “an NHL star.”

“We warned them. We told them, ‘Hey, you’re coming back. You’re not going to be like a superstar. You have to come back and go to school and be serious,'” Brub said with a chuckle.

“They are really motivated kids. They are very serious. So they want to come here to study and play hockey.”

One of the players, who just arrived in Quebec City in February, moved his equipment to the Vidotron Center. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

To cover the costs of this move, they say they have set up a non-profit foundation, Mission Druzhba named after the first Ukrainian team to play in Quebec’s Peewee Tournament in 1992.

Once they get to Quebec City, Brub says the players will likely start working toward their goal of playing professional hockey for the Remparts, the major junior team they saw play during their visit.

“They want to make a career in Quebec,” says Brub.

“They fell in love with Quebec and they feel like they’re coming home again.”