Sports
Projected depth chart and fitness for 2023
# Remaining seasons, including 2023 and 2020 COVID-19 bonus year
Bold indicates projected starter
Notre Dame football quarterbacks
- 10 | QB | Sam Hartman | 6-1, 210 | GrTr. (1L) #
- 18 | QB | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | So. (4L)
- 8 | QB | Kenny Minchey| 6-2, 215 | Fri. (4L)
- 16 | QB | Dylan Devezin | 6-1, 214 | So. (4L)
Notre Dame football running backs
- 7 | RB| Audric Esteem | 5-11, 227 | Jr. (2L) #
- 2 | RB/WR | Chris Tyree | 5-9, 192 | Senior (2L)
- 13 | RB| GiBran Payne | 5-9, 204 | So. (4L)
- 22 | RB| Devyn Ford | 5-11, 200| GrTr. (2L)
- 24 | RB| Jadarian Price | 5-10, 203 | So. (4L)
- 12 | RB| Jeremiah Love | 6-1, 195 | Fri. (4L)
- 27 | RB| Haunt Ketterer | 5-11, 210 | Zr (3L)
- 30 | RB| Skip Velotta | 5-9, 200| Gr.
- 33 | RB| Sam Assaf | 6-1, 200| Gr.
Notre Dame football wide receivers
- 83| WR | Jayden Thomas | 6-1, 220| Jr. (3L) #
- 0 | WR | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Jr. (2L)
- 2 | RB/WR | Chris Tyree | 5-9, 192 | Senior (2L)
- 5 | WR | Tobias Merriweather | 6-4, 205 | So. (3L)
- 19 | WR | Jaden Groothuis | 6-1, 213 | Fri. (4L)
- 14 | WR | Braylon James | 6-2, 195| Fri. (4L)
- 17 | WR | Rico Flores Jr. | 6-0, 198| Fri. (4L)
- 29 | WR | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr. (1L)
- 11 | WR | KK Smith | 5-11, 170| Fri. (4L)
Notre Dame football tight ends
- 88| TE| Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 260| Jr. (2L) #
- 84| DE | Kevin Bauman | 6-4, 252 | senior (3L)
- 9 | TE| Eli Raridon | 6-7, 249 | So. (4L)
- 13 | TE| Holden Staes | 6-4, 232 | So. (3L)
- 38 | TE| Davis Sherwood| 6-3, 240| Jr. (2L)
- 87| TE| Cooper Flanagan | 6-5, 239 | Fri. (4L)
Notre Dame football offensive linemen
- 76| LT | Joe Alt | 6-8, 315 | Jr. (2L) #
- 74 | LG | Billy Schrauth| 6-4, 304| Sun (4L)
- 52 | C| Zeke Correll| 6-3, 300| Gr. (2L)
- 73 | R.G. | Andrew Kristof | 6-3, 305| Gr. (2L)
- 54 | RT | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 310| Jr. (3L)
- 79 | LT | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310| senior (3L)
- 78 | LG | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309| Jr. (3L)
- 68 | C/G | Michael Carmody | 6-5, 280| Senior (3L)
- 50 | R.G. | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 325 | Jr. (3L)
- 59 | RT | Aamil Wagner | 6-6, 278 | So. (4L)
- 77 | OT | Ty Chan | 6-5, 310| So. (4L)
- 53 | C| Quin Murphy | 6-5, 314 | Gr. (2L)
- 70 | OL | Ashton Craig | 6-4, 296| So. (4L)
- 56 | OT | Charles Jagusah | 6-6, 300| Fri. (4L)
- 72 | AND | Sam Pendelton | 6-4, 300| Fri. (4L)
- 75| OT | Sullivan Abscher | 6-7, 305| Fri. (4L)
- 64| AND | Joe Otten | 6-5, 271 | Fri. (4L)
- 55| OL | Chris Terek | 6-4, 295 | Fri. (4L)
Notre Dame football defensive linemen
- 12 | YOU | Jordaan Botelho | 6-2, 255 | senior (2L) #
- 99| DT | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 296 | Senior (2L)
- 56 | NT| Howard Cross III | 6-1, 280| Gr. (2L)
- 1 | FROM | Javontae Jean-Baptiste | 6-4, 255| GrTr. (1L)
- 44| IRON | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 247| So. (3L)
- 40 | VJ | Joshua Burnham | 6-3, 247 | So. (4L)
- 47 | NT| Jason One | 6-4, 292| Jr. (3L)
- 41 | NT| Donovan Hinish | 6-2, 280| So. (4L)
- 97| DT | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 302| Jr. (3L)
- 94| DT | Tyson Ford | 6-4, 292 | So. (4L)
- 92| NT| Aidan Keanaaina | 6-3, 312 | senior (3L)
- 98| DT | Devan Houston | 6-4, 287 | Fri. (4L)
- 31 | DE| Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 260| gr. (2L)
- 91| DE | Aiden Gobaira | 6-5, 241 |
- 93| DE| Armel Mukam | 6-4, 250| Fri. (4L)
- 17 DE| Brennan Vernon | 6-4, 250| Fri. (4L)
- 51| DE| Boubacar Traore 6-4, 250| Fri. (4L)
Notre Dame football linebackers
- 27 | LB | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230| Gr. (2L) #
- 24 | ROV| Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Gr. (2L)
- 8| LB | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235| gr. (3L)
- 3 | ROV| Jaylen Sneed | 6-1, 217 | So. (4L)
- 42 | LB | Nolan Ziegler| 6-3, 225 | So. (4L)
- 34 | LB | Drayk Bowen | 6-2, 230| Fr. (4L)
- 23 | LB | Jaiden Ausberry | 6-0, 215 | Fr. (4L)
- 25 | LB | Preston Zinter| 6-2, 233 | Fr. (4L)
Notre Dame football safeties
- 0 | S| Xavier Watt | 6-0, 198| Senior (2L) #
- 11 | S| Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190| Senior (2L)
- 13 | S| Thomas Harper | 5-11, 195 | Gr.Tr. (2L)
- 2 | S| DJ Brown | 6-0, 200| Gr. (1L)
- 4 | S| Anthony Carter II | 6-1, 200| Gr.Tr. (xx)
- 21 | S| Adon Shuler | 5-11, 195 | Fri. (4L)
- 22| S| Ben Minich | 6-0, 190| Fri. (4L)
Notre Dame football cornerbacks
- 5 | CB| Camhart | 6-2, 202 | Gr. (2L) #
- 20 | CB| Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 185| So. (3L)
- 6 | CB| Clarence Lewis | 5-11, 196 | Senior (2L)
- 7 | CB| Jaden Mickey | 5-11, 177 | So. (3L)
- 15 | CB| Ryan Barnes | 6-2, 190| Jr. (3L)
- 16 | CB| Micah Bel | 5-10, 162| Fri. (4L)
- 18 | CB| Chance Tucker | 6-0, 180| Jr. (3L)
- 29 | CB| Christian Gray | 6-0, 184| Fri. (4L)
Notre Dame football specialists
- 32 | PK | Spencer Schrader | 6-2, 190| GrTr. (1L) #
- 14 | P/U | Bryce McFerson| 6-1, 190| So. (4L)
- 92| KO | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 192 | So. (3L)
- 55| LS | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 235 | Gr. (1L)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndinsider.com/story/sports/football/2023/07/23/projected-depth-chart-and-remaining-eligibility-for-2023-notre-dame-football-position-breakdown/70394307007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modi crackdown leaves Indian think tank struggling
- Bollywood Twist a la Barbenheimer trend
- Projected depth chart and fitness for 2023
- Trump avoids questions about his Christian faith at Iowa Town Hall
- Netanyahu’s trips to Turkey and Cyprus postponed after pacemaker implantation
- Yellow rain warning issued across North England and Wales on Sunday | england weather
- Hollywood is at a crossroads, says Jamie Lee Curtis | Entertainment
- Here’s how SC shoppers save $180 on a wedding dress or buy a MacBook for less than $850 | Business
- The Hollywood Actors’ Strike and What It Could Mean for Bob Marley’s Next Movie
- 6 young Ukrainian hockey players who came to Quebec City for a tournament will move there
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi: Child protection for the future of the nation
- Meet the actress who pays the most taxes in Bollywood