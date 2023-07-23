Manika dazzling show in Sunday blockbuster of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4





Manika’s dazzling show in the Ultimate Table Tennis blockbuster on Sunday India’s highest ranked player, Manika defeated the Czech paddler 2-1 to record her third women’s singles win in Season 4 for Bengaluru Smashers. Manika’s dazzling show in Ultimate Table Tennis season 4 blockbuster on Sunday. Pune, July 23, 2023: Top Indian player Manika Batra stamped her authority with a dominant showing against Hana Matelova of Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in a Sunday blockbuster of the ongoing IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune. Manika, India’s highest-ranked player, defeated the Czech paddler 2-1 to record her third women’s singles win in Season 4, powered by DafaNews, for Bengaluru Smashers. The franchise-based competition is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). The world number 35 showed impeccable control of her backends early on to win the first game 11-9 before Hana fought back brilliantly to take the second game 11-8 and take the match to the tiebreaker position. However, Manika kept her nerve and took the third game 11-6 as well as the game. Earlier, World No. 58 Kirill Gerassimenko defeated 2018 ITTF African-Cup champion Omar Assar 2-1 to give the Bengaluru franchise a perfect start. World No. 23 Omar started the first game in aggressive mode, targeting the flanks to win it 11-8 before Kirill staged an astonishing comeback to take the second game through a golden point. The third game also went to the golden point where the Kazak paddler showed tremendous mental strength to win the game and match. The entire Season 4, powered by DafaNews, will begin airing on Sports 18 at 7:30 PM and streamed on JioCinema. The tickets are available through BookMyShow.











