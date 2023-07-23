Tennis star Nick Kyrgios branded fans a hypocrite for posing with a smoking Mike Tyson after complaining about the smell of marijuana last year

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgio has been berated by fans for hypocrisy after posing with former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Kyrgios, 28, posted several photos on social media of himself and Tyson, who appears to be smoking marijuana.

The controversial Canberran called the post “Perfect Chaos” and drew some heat from fans who reminded him that he famously complained about the smell of marijuana while playing at the US Open last year.

During his four-set victory over Benjamin Bonzi, Kyrgiosclaimed he could smell marijuana smoke coming from the crowd.

“It was bloody marajiuana. It was smoke. Of course I’m not going to complain about food’, you heard Kyrgios say into the microphone on the field.

“If athletes run side-by-side and they have asthma, that’s probably not ideal.”

He was then given a code violation for abusing his own team, and was seen releasing a massive amount of spit; earning a behavior warning and disgusting fans in the stadium and those watching from home.

“Didn’t you once tell a referee you can’t stand the smell of weed?” asked one of Kyrgios’ followers – which was the most ‘liked’ answer in the comment section.

“Hey, do you smoke some weed Nick?” asked another.

Kyrgios withdrew from Wimbledon at the last minute this year, after also giving up the Australian Open at the beginning of the year.

This week, the unpredictable Aussie was scheduled to take part in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Los Angeles.

However, a wrist injury he carries has not healed and he is taking more time to recover before returning to court.

“I want to let you know that I am still recovering and recovering my wrist to be back on the field soon.

Kyrgios has been battling injuries throughout 2023 and hopes to be back on the field soon

‘Don’t worry though! Still coming to LA and the UTS event. Maybe I’ll coach any suggestions?’ announced Kyrgios.

Earlier this month, the firebrand did an interview with Men’s health where he labeled Australia as ‘one of the most racist countries in the world’.

“I handled racism badly,” Kyrgios said.

Australia is a pretty racist country in general, one of the most racist countries in the world.

“I’ve gotten a thick skin in sport and in life, so I’m handling it better than I did. But it’s never easy.

“Some of the most iconic people in sport in Australia have told me and my family to go back to where we came from and this kind of nonsense. Things that are not acceptable, not acceptable at all.’