Hockey: abolished 11 from the women’s team for 2024 Olympic qualifiers





Goalkeeper Quinter Okore of the University of Nairobi (UoN) was one of 11 players dropped as the women’s national hockey team technical bench narrowed the squad on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers. The event will take place from October 29 to November 5 at the University of Pretoria, South Africa. Okore was part of the team that took part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, last year. In naming the roster of 30 players who will continue to train at Nairobi’s City Park Hockey Stadium, head coach Meshack Senge said they were guided by discipline, player availability and growth in the roster.

“I think we’ve been fair in our selections. To start with, we had players on the squad list 30 players out of the total number of 41 they want on the team. Their selections weren’t far off what the technical bench had picked. We have been training for a month now and at least we have had time to take a closer look at the players. The turnout has been great and it shows that we have a lot of players willing to learn and improve themselves,” said Senge, who coaches the men’s and women’s teams at Strathmore University. Other players dropped out include Beryl Ochieng, Daughty Ranga, Elsie Jemtai, Clementine Sims, Melvin Muga, Judy Abayo, Brenda Wanjiru, Lonah Awiti, and Maroline Wabomba. The team gets a new captain after Gilly Okumu, who wore the armband, was unavailable for training due to work commitments. Defender Beatrice Mbugua, Lynne Mwangi and Jeriah Onsare who were in Birmingham also spent plenty of time in training. Kenya will compete in the women’s competition against Namibia, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The men’s team, which trains under the guidance of Fidelis Kimanzi, is also expected to be trimmed later this week. The men’s team will compete against Egypt, Uganda, Ghana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Nigeria. In the 2022 Olympic qualifiers held in South Africa in 2019, the women’s team, then coached by Tom Olal, finished fourth to Namibia in the five-nation tournament, while the men’s team coached by Senge finished fifth to Namibia. Fiona Makena, Cynthia Onyango, Millicent Adhiambo, Alice Wanjiru and Rebecca Nasambu Flavia Mutiva, Lucy Wangeci, Diana Awino, Vivian Onyango, Mourine Owiti, Tamunai Lynn, Beverlyne Akoth, Eunice Awuor, and Chentry Stacy. Caroline Guchu, Paula Ochieng, Rhoda Kuira, Agnetta Okumu, Nicole Odhiambo, Mourine Achieng, Tracy Nungari and Rachel Khamala. Monicah Kituyi, Grace Bwire, Eleanor Chebet, Naomi Kemunto, Maureen Ongo’oche, Aurelia Opondo, Alice Owiti, and Maureen Okumu.

