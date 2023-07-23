Updated standings after Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT, Match 11

In the 11th match of the 2023 Ultimate Table Tennis League, Bengaluru Smashers defeated Puneri Paltan TT 8-7 in a thrilling match on Sunday.

Smashers needed a clean sweep in the final game to clinch the tie. Natalia Bajor dominated Archana Kamath and helped the Bangladeshi side win the tie.

Bengaluru Smashers started the tie on a positive note as Kirill Gerassimenko defeated Omar Assar 2-1. He lost the first game 11-8, but recovered to win the last two games via Golden Point.

Manika Batra extended Bengaluru Smashers’ lead by beating Hana Matelova in women’s singles. She won the first game 11-9. Matelova bounced back to win the second game, but the Indian paddler dominated the third game, winning it 11-6.

Manush/Hana then defeated Kirill/Manika to give Puneri Paltan TT a 5-4 lead after the third match. They won the mixed doubles 11-9, 11-10, 11-4 to complete the clean sweep.

Manush Shah extended Puneri Paltan TT’s lead as he beat Jeet Chandra in the fourth match 11-9, 11-9, 7-11.

Puneri Paltan TT led the tie 7-5 after the fourth game of the Ultimate Table Tennis match. Bengaluru Smashers Paddler Natalia Bajor then stunned India’s rising star Archana Kamath 3-0 to win the tie 8-7 for her team in a thrilling final match.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after match 11

After the 11th match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Chennai Lions remain on top of the table with 35 points, two draw wins and 12 match wins. Goa Challengers remain second with two draw wins, 30 points and 11 match wins.

Puneri Paltan TT climbs to third position with 28 points and nine wins after today’s draw. Bengaluru Smashers move up to fourth after today’s win. They have 26 points, two draw wins and nine games.

U Mumba TT and Dabang Delhi TTC have only drawn three games and are at the bottom of the table with 24 and 22 game points respectively.

