Test cricket’s senseless lack of flexibility spoiled a great Ashes

We kicked off a hell of a frustrating weekend with Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, outraged that no Tests had been awarded to the North of England in 2027. And we ended it with a sneaking suspicion that maybe it would be better for everyone if all five were scheduled on the Isle of Wight in four years time.

No one is to blame for the Stygian gloom that passes for high summer in this corner of the kingdom. Yet there were moments here at Old Trafford, peering through the gauzy curtains of drizzle, when you wondered if cricket was its own worst enemy. The only fleeting window of hope, the only dry spell to bring a captivating Ashes series to a decisive resolution in England’s favour, arrived a little after noon. Play would resume soon, the message sounded over the public address system. But not before a 40-minute lunch break.

Even Phil Tufnell, veteran of many a soggy day with England, couldn’t hide his frustration on Test Match Special. Let’s skip lunch today, boys, he muttered. Buy a boiled egg and a tomato and let’s get started.

Ben Stokes and his players have understood the need to stir up the Bazball belligerence, aware that the approaching deluge could shorten the Test. For three and a half days they turned on the afterburners and achieved England’s highest score in a Home Ashes Test since 1985. They did everything they could to force a positive result. And yet, in a truly pathetic anticlimax, they were thwarted. Yes, it was the product of an act of nature, but it also owed much to the utter inflexibility of the game authorities in adapting to the circumstances.

With the Ashes on the line, this was an occasion where every ball, indeed every ball, mattered. So why stick with the traditional 11am start time? Why not bring it forward to 10.30am, as happened six weeks ago in the World Test Championship final at the Oval? Why not even sooner?

In Manchester at the end of July, the sun rises around 5:10 am and sets at 9:20 pm. On this ground, on 28 July 1971, a one-day match between Lancashire and Gloucestershire ended at nearly 9:00 pm, with no floodlights. When David Lloyd, the home side’s opening batsman, raised the issue of the fading light with the umpires, umpire Arthur Jepson pointed to the sky and asked: What’s that up there? The moon, replied a confused Lloyd. How far do you want to see? Jeff sniffed.

Apparently common sense prevailed. Fast-forward 52 years and there’s no such margin for compromise, no such willingness to tweak the time-honored rhythms of an England day at the cricket. On day four, everyone floated around until 2:45 p.m. watching the downpours. But as soon as there was an interlude for a few hours of play, the players were called back to the loft for afternoon tea. And sure enough, the mizzle returned: not enough to stop playing, but too much to start over. You can deny an Englishman his Ashes victory, it seems, but don’t even think of depriving him of his cakes and crustless sandwiches.

It even made even Joe Root, who had just won Centurion Marnus Labuschagne, want to scream. In the summer here in England it doesn’t get dark until 10pm so why can’t we just play until we’ve bowled the overs? he asked. At every opportunity, at every stage, you should look for ways to face the test. We hit in worse conditions in Edgbaston. You just want consistency.

Good luck finding a consistent thread of cricket managers, a breed defined primarily by their intransigence. An important question arising from this bleak anticlimax is why no spare day was planned for a test of this magnitude. For both WTC finals to date, the International Cricket Council arranged for a sixth day standby to avoid a draw. Why not for this axis-determining luminaire?

Lest this be taken as a bitter English lament, it was worth remembering what was at stake here. A series-level win for England promised to elevate the fifth Test at the Oval to a truly seismic climax, a spectacle that would have thrilled audiences in both hemispheres. How often does cricket have the chance to enjoy such global fame? Instead, a dead rubber awaits this week. There is an argument that England can still take a Pyrrhic win by limiting Australia to 2-2, but this smacks of desperation. Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have made it a mantra that they are not interested in parity.

Only in cricket so little could have been done to avoid these damp squibs. At the 2019 Masters, an approaching storm in Georgia convinced the organizers to send the players out at dawn in a two-tee start. The result? That a little after 2 p.m. Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket in an all-ages sports story.

English cricket has sadly been starved of its equivalent. And the bureaucrats must take their share of the blame. The English and Wales Cricket Board have shown no love to this series by placing the crown jewel that is the Ashes in a 45-day June-July period, allowing the Hundred franchises to colonize all of August in their crusty uniforms. Because the ICC mandated a minimum period of three days between tests, there was ultimately no additional time to complete this competition. What a pointless call. And what a bleak, discouraging way to wrap up this precious ritual of summer.