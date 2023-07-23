Metro passes through County in Erie’s 85th Save an Eye football game

McDowell’s influence was inevitable on the outcome of Saturday’s Erie Lions Club Save an Eye All-Star Game.

Some notable moments of the Trojans were:

Ray Jackson’s two touchdown catches on offense and a defense interception in the end zone.

Troy Peterson’s quarterback was sacked in the last minute of the first half.

Christian Santiago’s touchdown and fourth down conversion run in the second half.

And above all, Ben Moore’s record-breaking quarterback performance.

Each of those 2022 Trojans helped Metro all-stars on their way to their 29-15 victory vs. the County all stars at Veterans Stadium.

This was a great team win, said Moore. It was very fun.

Moore brought a lot of excitement to the Metro players and those rooting for them. The Slippery Rock University recruit, with 20 of 29 completions, totaled 309 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Moore’s passing yards eclipsed the former record of 304. Cathedral Prep graduate Tim Beveridge finished with that much with the former City team in the 2016 game.

The three touchdowns Moore threw, two for Jackson and a third for Fairview graduate Tyler Corbin, also tied for the most in Save-an-Eyes’ 85-year history.

Moore said he knew his total passing yards were significant as Saturday’s game came to a close.

However, the most throwing in Save-an-Eye history never occurred to him.

That totally is crazy, Moore said. We’ve been practicing for two weeks, but we’ve only recently started clicking (through the air). We started throwing the ball early (in the game). It worked, so we stuck with it.

Jackson caught passes and fame

Jackson was Moore’s most prolific target. The Clarion University recruit totaled seven catches for 155 yards, including scoring passes for seven and 10 yards.

Between them, Jackson also ended a County drive when he intercepted Girard graduate Gabe Messmer in the Metros end zone. It temporarily retained the team’s 14–0 advantage.

I dedicate my life to this (sport), Jackson said. I just want people to look up to me and say, Ray Jackson! That’s the guy!”

Give a shot

Tyler Corbin was the benefactor of Moore’s second TD pass.

Corbin made a catch over the shoulder near the goal line for a 19-yard scoring play early in the second quarter. Moore’s ensuing two-point conversion throw to Cathedral Prep graduate Camariyon Bridges made it 14-0 Metro.

Touchdown passes like Saturday were common for Corbin during his time at Fairview.

The difference, however, was that he was the Tigers’ quarterback and not one of their receivers.

This is all new stuff to me, and it’s still a little confusing, Corbin said. “I didn’t think I’d catch a touchdown in this game, but oh my god. That was the biggest adrenaline rush I’ve ever had.

Corbin’s Save an Eye experience provided what he hoped was a successful transition to receiver. He attends Mercyhurst University and plans to continue in that position through the 2023 Lakers football season.

Unlikely end for first half

Two football rarities accounted for the county’s first touchdown.

Initially, Northwest graduate Ben Campbell closed out the first half when he converted a 33-yard field goal. It would have been good for the County’s first three points.

However, the Metro was flagged for ruining the kicker. Then Jack Corey gambled.

The County coach accepted the 15-yard penalty, but his decision also negated Campbell’s successful field goal.

The County got one untimed down as a half cannot end on a defensive penalty. Quarterback Dylan Sheeder took the shot, ran to the right and threw a low pass that caught Kyle Birkmire, a fellow General McLane graduate, inches off the ground in the back right corner of the Metros end zone.

That dramatic scenario, combined with a two-point conversion from Ryan Miller (Seneca), left the County trailing 14-8 at the half instead of 14-3.

Switch to Saturday?

Joe DeMartino was easy to spot before, during and after Saturday’s action.

Save an Eye’s game manager said he wore a purple pork pie hat for that very reason.

DeMartino succeeded Tyco Swick as game manager last year. Two changes he considered in that transition, at least as an experiment, were moving the game from a Friday to a Saturday and starting an hour earlier.

I just wanted to give them a chance, DeMartino said. One of the reasons is that we can be out of (the stadium) by 9pm. On Fridays, we were normally not out until 10 or 10:30 pm.”

“We didn’t even have to turn on the lights (Saturday).

DeMartino cited travel and limited parking around the Vet as other reasons future Save an Eye games could take place on Saturdays. Some fans from distant Erie County schools told him they couldn’t sit down in time to watch part or all of the pregame ceremony, when each player is announced as they run through wooden goggles near the north end zone.

That’s important as a charity event, DeMartino said.

Current series in stalemate

Saturday’s result means the Metro and County are now 2-2 since Save-an-Eye officials switched the former City-County format.

The County won 23-13 in 2019 and 27-19 a year ago. Metros’ initial win was 29-21 in 2021.

Due to COVID-19, there was no Save an Eye game in 2020.

Save an Eye all-star game stats

Subway 29, province 15

CM

First downs 14 15

Beets Gardens 33-47 21-60

Com.-Att.-Int. 22-13 20-31-1

Crosswalks 114 309

Total yards 161 369

Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0

Penalty yards 1-2 12-157

Province 0 8 0 7 15

Metro station 6 8 7 8 29

1st quarter

M Ray Jackson 7 pass from Ben Moore (kick blocked)

2nd quarter

M Tyler Corbin 19 pass from Moore (Camariyon Bridges pass from Moore)

C Kyle Birkmire 9 pass from Dylan Sheeder (Ryan Miller run)

3rd quarter

M Christian Santiago 5 run (Garrett McGuire kick)

4th quarter

C Kyle Cousins ​​16 pass from Sheeder (Ben Campbell kick)

M Jackson 10 pass from Moore (Michael Hoopsick run)

Hurry

C: Miller 12-15, Gabe Messmer 6-14, Justin Leuschen 5-9, Shooter Bax 2-8, Birkmire 2-3, Sheeder 6-(-2)

M: Artis Simmons 8-33, Santiago 6-20, David Bahm 1-8, Charles Chevalier 1-3, Jordan Irwin 1-(-1), Moore 3-(-1), Hoopsick 1-(-2)

Pass

C: Sheeder 9-12-0-87, Messmer 4-9-1-27, Clay Thomas 0-1-0-0

M: Moore 20-29-1-309, Bahm 0-2-0-0

Received

C: Landon Wayne 3-25, Owen Martin 2-24, Cousins ​​2-24, Collin Libra 2-13, Birkmire 2-7, Bax 1-14, Zane Strong 1-7

M: Jackson 7-155, Bridges 4-46, Nick DeSanto 2-45, Corbin 2-35, Ricky Gladden 2-13, Jahmir Gavin 1-11, Santiago 1-9, Simmons 1-(-5)

