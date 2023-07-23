Sports
Aaron Rodgers reveals he took advice from longtime hockey star Joe Pavelski about changing teams
Aaron Rodgers reveals he took advice from longtime hockey star Joe Pavelski about changing teams
- Pavelski, now on the Dallas Stars, played 963 games with the San Jose Sharks
- Rodgers hopes to see the same success as Pavelski in his new team, the Jets
- DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news
Aaron Rodgers sought advice from a fellow professional athlete who shares a similar career path as he does.
The former Green Bay Packers quarterback made the stunning decision to leave Wisconsin this spring for New York City, where he asked for and was granted a trade to the Jets.
Rodgers, who will most likely be remembered for the Super Bowl title and MVP awards he brought to Lambeau Field, still has a chance to reminisce for himself with the team from Florham Park, New Jersey.
One person uniquely positioned to offer advice to the quarterback is a fellow superstar in their sport: Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski.
At a press conference, Rodgers said he spoke to the hockey star at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.
Aaron Rodgers asked fellow senior athletes for advice on transitioning to a new team
Specifically, he asked Dallas Stars leader Joe Pavelski how he transitioned from one team—where he played most of his career—to another and how he managed to find success there.
“Yeah, I’ve talked to a lot of friends in actually multiple sports who have played long careers in certain places,” Rodgers said.
“I just need to spend time with my friend Joe Pavelski who played with the [San Jose] Sharks for so long and now he’s on the [Dallas] Stars.
“And there are a lot of guys like that in Tahoe. So there’s a lot of those conversations because a lot of them have been members of a certain franchise for a long time and then you move on.”
Like Rodgers, the 39-year-old Pavelski will be mostly remembered for his career in San Jose, where he was called up in 2003 and spent four seasons as captain.
Pavelski went on to have one of the greatest careers of any American in the NHL – with just over 1,000 points in 1,250 games.
He currently ranks 11th all-time for most points scored by an American in the league and is second among active players behind Patrick Kane. Pavelski is also third all-time for points in Sharks history, second in all-time goals and fourth in assists.
Pavelski may have scored 761 of 1,001 points in his San Jose career, but he’s seen something of an uptick in his move to Dallas.
In his first year with the Stars in the COVID-19-affected 2019-20 season, Pavelski helped lead Dallas to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they lost to Tampa Bay in six games.
Pavelski, who captained the San Jose Sharks, has seen a career resurgence in Dallas – scoring 240 points in 287 games and reaching a Stanley Cup final in his first season with them
Rodgers hopes to see similar success with the Jets – who hope to return to the playoffs
As of now, Pavelski has 240 points in a Stars uniform in just 287 games played. He has also been named deputy captain of the team – a sign of the leadership he brings.
Rodgers hopes he can experience a similar transition from one team to another as Pavelski.
He moves to a Jets team in transition – one that finished 7-10 last season and often felt it was a cut short of a playoff run.
The Jets now have that piece – as they replace struggling quarterback Zach Wilson with a bona fide starter in Rodgers.
New York has the seventh best chance of winning the Super Bowl, just ahead of Baltimore and just behind Dallas.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nfl/article-12328959/Aaron-Rodgers-reveals-sought-advice-long-time-hockey-star-Joe-Pavelski-changing-teams.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Aaron Rodgers reveals he took advice from longtime hockey star Joe Pavelski about changing teams
- Brian Harman wins the Open in Hoylake in dominant fashion
- Elon Musk says he will change Twitter’s logo from bird to X | Twitter
- Meet opera’s rare male soprano #Shorts #Opera #BBCNews
- Robert Downey Jr. Says Cillian Murphy Made The Biggest Sacrifice Of Any Actor He’s Ever Seen For ‘Oppenheimer’ (Exclusive)
- Anderson Cooper has a blast at karaoke…or at least he did his deepfake
- Donald Trump exudes confidence he will survive impending indictment as rivals decry ‘chaos’
- Challenger thread on Twitter struggles for traction
- Bollywood’s most famous fights that made headlines
- Sumit Nagal wins Tampere Open 2023 ATP Challenger Tour tennis title
- Match Play Challenge returns in fascinating fashion for season seven
- How to conduct a survey in Google Meet