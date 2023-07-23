Aaron Rodgers reveals he took advice from longtime hockey star Joe Pavelski about changing teams

Aaron Rodgers sought advice from a fellow professional athlete who shares a similar career path as he does.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback made the stunning decision to leave Wisconsin this spring for New York City, where he asked for and was granted a trade to the Jets.

Rodgers, who will most likely be remembered for the Super Bowl title and MVP awards he brought to Lambeau Field, still has a chance to reminisce for himself with the team from Florham Park, New Jersey.

One person uniquely positioned to offer advice to the quarterback is a fellow superstar in their sport: Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski.

At a press conference, Rodgers said he spoke to the hockey star at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Aaron Rodgers asked fellow senior athletes for advice on transitioning to a new team

Specifically, he asked Dallas Stars leader Joe Pavelski how he transitioned from one team—where he played most of his career—to another and how he managed to find success there.

“Yeah, I’ve talked to a lot of friends in actually multiple sports who have played long careers in certain places,” Rodgers said.

“I just need to spend time with my friend Joe Pavelski who played with the [San Jose] Sharks for so long and now he’s on the [Dallas] Stars.

“And there are a lot of guys like that in Tahoe. So there’s a lot of those conversations because a lot of them have been members of a certain franchise for a long time and then you move on.”

Like Rodgers, the 39-year-old Pavelski will be mostly remembered for his career in San Jose, where he was called up in 2003 and spent four seasons as captain.

Pavelski went on to have one of the greatest careers of any American in the NHL – with just over 1,000 points in 1,250 games.

He currently ranks 11th all-time for most points scored by an American in the league and is second among active players behind Patrick Kane. Pavelski is also third all-time for points in Sharks history, second in all-time goals and fourth in assists.

Pavelski may have scored 761 of 1,001 points in his San Jose career, but he’s seen something of an uptick in his move to Dallas.

In his first year with the Stars in the COVID-19-affected 2019-20 season, Pavelski helped lead Dallas to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they lost to Tampa Bay in six games.

Pavelski, who captained the San Jose Sharks, has seen a career resurgence in Dallas – scoring 240 points in 287 games and reaching a Stanley Cup final in his first season with them

Rodgers hopes to see similar success with the Jets – who hope to return to the playoffs

As of now, Pavelski has 240 points in a Stars uniform in just 287 games played. He has also been named deputy captain of the team – a sign of the leadership he brings.

Rodgers hopes he can experience a similar transition from one team to another as Pavelski.

He moves to a Jets team in transition – one that finished 7-10 last season and often felt it was a cut short of a playoff run.

The Jets now have that piece – as they replace struggling quarterback Zach Wilson with a bona fide starter in Rodgers.

New York has the seventh best chance of winning the Super Bowl, just ahead of Baltimore and just behind Dallas.