Born in Thirimanne: Born in Thirimanne retired from international cricket





Chennai: After a career spanning 12 years, Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru Thirimanne has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 33-year-old Lankan has competed in 44 Tests, 127 One-Day Internationals and 26 T20 Internationals and made his debut in 2010. He played for Sri Lanka in three ICC T20 World Cups, including the 2014 edition where the side emerged victorious. Besides, he also played in a few ODI World Cups. He also had the honor of leading the team in five ODIs. “As a player I have done my best, I have done my best, I have respected the game and I have done my duty honestly and ethically towards my motherland,” Thirimanne wrote on Facebook. It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot list here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to make this decision voluntarily or involuntarily. “I take this opportunity to thank the SLC members, my coaches, teammates, physios, trainers and analysts for their support and encouragement,” he added. Thirimanne played his last international match for Sri Lanka in March 2022 – a test against India in Bengaluru. In his prime, he was regarded as one of the side’s most prolific batsmen, especially in the 50-over format, scoring 3,194 runs in 106 innings at an average of 34.71, including four tons and 24 half-centuries. He wrote on Instagram: “Absolute honor to have the opportunity to represent the country. Thank you so much for the 13 years of great memories and well wishes on my journey. See you on the other side.”

