Sports
Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae reminds many of Kimmo Timonen
Emil Andrae is a rookie defenseman with a legitimate shot at opening night for the Philadelphia Flyers.
He is only 21 years old so he has youth on his side if not experience. He seems to be blessed with a high hockey IQ.
There is another quality that Andrae has that very few in the NHL have, he plays like former Flyers defenseman Kimmo Timonen. He uses his cleverness and speed. Moving the puck and his decision making are top notch.
He looks a bit like Kimmo Timonen, says Riley Armstrong, Director of Player Development at Flyers.
He has the big, wide base. I’m not comparing him there, those are some big footsteps to fill. But I think he can play that role.
Like Andrae, Timonen was not a tall man at only 5 feet 8 inches tall. Andrae is listed at 5-9, 181.
I’ve heard that before, Andrae said at Development Camp.
I haven’t actually seen him play, but people explain to me that I’m about the same as he was as a player: a small defender, a bit of grit, and pretty smart too.
I like people saying that about me. So I guess I just need to be better and try to do what he does.
Kimmos career
Timonen had a 16-year NHL career, including seven seasons with the Flyers and a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks. He played 519 games in Philadelphia, scoring 38 goals and 232 assists for 270 points and a plus-44. He played 1,108 NHL games and scored 117 goals and 454 assists (571 points).
Not bad for a 10th round draft pick who was the 250th selected player in 1993.
He played through so many injuries and was just a warrior out there, Flyers winger Matt Read told me The Questioner in 2015 when the team honored Timonen for a game.
He came to play every night and never took a night off. He came into my rookie year and was one of the guys I looked up to. He was a good leader in the locker room and more or less showed you the ropes, on and off the ice.
Implement improvements
Andrae was a second round pick in 2020, the 54th player selected. He knows that to succeed in the NHL, he needs to improve his footwork and stick work.
Of course I still need to improve that part, said Andrae, who comes from Sweden. Timonen is from Finland.
That’s a big part if you want to play here in North America. You have to be sharp and be aggressive and do those corners. I’m not that tall, so I have to use my skates.
Armstrong was an assistant coach for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and saw Andrae up close in the playoffs last season.
I thought he was great for us in the playoffs last year, he came in like he played his whole season there [Sweden] and come in and play for us, Armstrong said.
I know Lappie [head coach Ian Laperriere] put him in a pretty big role. I got to see some power play time with us and I think it was a really good experience for him to play in those three playoff games.
If you watch the session here [Development Camp], I would say he and Adam Ginning look like men to some of these guys. That’s good to see. I really think he has a bright future ahead of him in the game, for sure.
