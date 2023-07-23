Manika and Natalia help keep Bengaluru Smashers alive in the tournament









YEAR |

Updated: Jul 24, 2023 1:26 AM IS

Pune (Maharashtra) [India]Jul 24 (ANI): Indian star runner Manika Batra and Natalia Bajor put in thrilling performances as Bengaluru Smashers beat Puneri Paltan Table Tennis 8-7 in a Sunday blockbuster of the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Sunday.

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis needed just one match to tie the score as Natalia came to the table for the final match (Women’s Singles) and defeated Archana Kamath 3-0 to keep Bengaluru Smashers alive in the competition.

The first game saw a thrilling 11-8 victory for Natalia. She played precise backhands combined with powerful forehands to win the second game by the same score. The Polish paddler kept her nerve in the decider and won 11-9 with her striking shots.

Earlier, Manika defeated Hana Matelova 2-1 in the second match of the tie to record her third season 4 women’s singles win for Bengaluru Smashers.

The world number 35 showed impeccable control of her backends early on to win the first game 11-9 before Hana fought back brilliantly to take the second game 11-8 and take the match to the tiebreaker position.

However, India’s top-ranked player did not lose focus and took the third game 11-6 as well as the match.

World No. 58 Kirill Gerassimenko defeated 2018 ITTF African-Cup champion Omar Assar 2-1 to give the Bengaluru franchise a perfect start.

World No. 23 Omar started the first game in aggressive mode, targeting the flanks to win it 11-8 before Kirill staged an astonishing comeback to take the second game through a golden point. The third game also went to the golden point where the Kazak paddler showed tremendous mental strength to win the game and match.

In the third match (mixed doubles) of the tie, Hana and Manush Shah defeated Manika and Kirill 3-0 as they brought Puneri Paltan Table Tennis back into the match. The Bengaluru Smashers pair got off to a good start, but Hana and Manush reacted quickly and won the first game 11-9. They carried the momentum to take the second game through the gold mark. The third game also went in favor of Hana and Manush 11-4.

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis further extended their lead as Manush defeated Jeet Chandra 2-1 in the penultimate game of the tie.

The Vadodara-based paddler looked confident from the first serve, winning the opening game 11-9 before winning the next by the same scoreline. Jeet took the third game 11-7 to keep the Bengaluru Smashers’ hopes alive.

draw result:

Puneri Paltan TT 7-8 Bengaluru Smashers

Omar Assar 1-2 Kirill Gerassimenko (11-8, 10-11, 10-11)

Hana Matelova 1-2 Manika Batra (9-11, 11-8, 6-11)

Manush/Hana 3-0 Kirill/Manika (11-9, 11-10, 11-4)

Manush Shah 2-1 Jeet Chandra (11-9, 11-9, 7-11)

Archana Kamath 0-3 Natalia Bajor (8-11, 8-11, 9-11). (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/ultimate-table-tennis-manika-natalia-help-keep-bengaluru-smashers-alive-in-tournament20230724012641 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos