Cricket: England V Australia 4th Test Scoreboard

Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the Fourth Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Sunday:
Australia 1st Innings 317 (M Labuschagne 51, M Marsh 51; C Woakes 5-52)
England 1st Innings 592 (Z Crawley 189, J Bairstow 99 no, J Root 84, H Brook 61, M Ali 54, B Stokes 51; J Hazlewood 5-126)
Australia 2nd innings (night: 214-5)
D. Warner b Woakes 28
U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Wood 18
M. Labuschagne c Bairstow b Root 111
S. Smith c Bairstow b Wood 17
T. Head c Duckett b Wood 1
M. Marsh not out 31
C. Green not off 3
Extras (b1, lb2, nb1, w1) 5
Total (5 weeks, 71 overs, 337 minutes) 214
Not beaten: A Carey, M Starc, P Cummins, J Hazlewood
Fall of wickets: 1-32 (Khawaja), 2-54 (Warner), 3-97 (Smith), 4-108 (Head), 5-211 (Labuschagne)
Bowling: Anderson 17-5-30-0; Wide 12-2-47-0; Ali 13-2-44-0; Wood 11-0-27-3 (1w); Wake up 12-5-31-1 (1nb); Carrot 6-1-32-1
England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Result: Match drawn
Player of the match: Zak Crawley (ENG)
Series: Australia leads five-game series 2-1
Tosses: England
Referees: Joel Wilson (WIS), Nitin Menon (IND)
TV Referee: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Remaining fixture
July 27-31: England v Australia, 5th Test, The Oval
Previous results
June 16-20: First Test, Edgbaston: Australia won by two wickets
June 28 – July 2: Second Test, Lord’s: Australia won by 43 runs
July 6-9: Third Test, Headingley: England won by three wickets
