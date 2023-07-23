Observations from the 7-on-7 HS football camp in Washington

WASHINGTON This is the beginning of the end for Darrell Crouch.

Washington’s football head coach enters his final season patrolling the sidelines for the Panthers. Crouch will complete his 19-year tenure after the 2023 season.

And on Saturday, Washington hosted its 17th annual 7-on-7 summer football event, with 18 schools spread across three fields. The Panthers, Bloomington, Pekin, Normal West, Chatham Glenwood, Monticello, Eureka, Bloomington Central Catholic, Morton, Dunlap, Danville, Illinois Valley Central, Elgin St. Edwards, Limestone, Clifton Central, Manual, Richwoods, and Springfield Lanphier were 7-on-7 participants.

Because this is Crouch’s swan song, he has turned many of the responsibilities, including the 7-on-7, over to his assistant head coach Todd Stevens. The longtime defensive coordinator will take over the program in 2024 and will get a head start this offseason.

Not to worry, Crouch was ready and available to help Stevens with any issues.

It’s a lot easier when you have a problem when I’m here to help you than when I’m not there, Crouch had told Stevens.

What’s next for the Washington coach?

The school also hosted the lineman camp for its third year. Crouch and his son, Will Crouch, along with Eureka College line coaches Austin Blair and Ryan Barth and former Decatur St. Teresa coach Scott Davis, father of Washington assistant Zach Davis, helped put o-lines through work and practice.

We can teach them some of the things they may or may not use in their school, the older Crouch said, but it kind of exposes them to other things, I think.

These lineman camps have also sparked some potential inspiration for Crouch’s next phase of life. He is constantly asked if he will return to coaching after his retirement. So far he has not made a decision on this, but Crouch may be able to meet another need.

There’s no one in this part of the state who really works individually with offensive or defensive linemen, he said. “I have some friends up north who do the same thing.

It would give me the best of both worlds.

New Manual caller alert

With the graduation of Marquis Woodson, Manual coach Dennis Bailey has turned to London Tolliver as the next Manual starting quarterback. The 5-foot-7, 154-pound senior looked short and tall, inside and out of the bag, scrambling to hit receivers along the way.

He was dubbed “Little Dual Threat”.

That’s my nickname for him, Bailey said. He’s just as good with his arm as he is with his legs. It will really be an advantage for us.

Woodson missed the Week 1 game against Peoria Notre Dame last season. Tolliver, who was an all-Big 12 Conference kick returner and wide receiver, stepped in and had a monster debut in the backup role. He finished with 293 yards and five touchdowns, completing 8-for-11 passes.

That’s what we’ve often referred to, Bailey said. We don’t expect the same things to happen, but we want to build on that success.

He played a really great game that game. He could do more. He could do better.

Eureka looks different

Experience and Eureka were synonymous with each other in 2022. The Hornets entered last season with 20 returning starters and finished 8-3 as they progressed to the second round of the Class 3A play-offs.

Eureka is showing a bit of a different side this season.

The senior class (last season) came with a lot of leadership, said Eureka coach Jason Bachman, and a lot of really good players.

There are 11 seniors ready for this season, including Mason Boles. The running back underwent off-season shoulder surgery and will be healthy and heavily relied upon. Boles was an all-Heart of Illinois Conference second team pick, as he rushed for 460 yards and five touchdowns.

He will certainly carry a burden for us, Bachman said. We wanted to feed him a little bit, give him the ball and do what he does.

Either senior Dawson Dorn or Austin Gerber will be the quarterback to hand it over to Boles. However, that decision will be made in the coming weeks.

However, the Eureka defense will be as strong as ever under the leadership of John McDonald. The motto of “959” nine helmets on the ball in a 5 meter radius, still applies very much 90 percent of the time.

We continued that, said Bachman, whose team went 19 straight quarters last season without conceding points, and the nice thing is that all these younger kids saw that. We have a lot of great athletes filling places.

Limestone wants to ‘hit back’

Limestone took quite a few chunks last season.

The Rockets went 0–9, scoring a touchdown or less in seven of their games, and tallying just 67 points on the season. That was then and this is now for Limestone, which is entering its second season under coach Jeff Schmider.

I look forward to seeing this team in action here in a few weeks, he said. These kids want to make the playoffs and they believe they can make the playoffs this year.

Returning experience will be huge for the Rockets.

Quarterback Caleb Bieneman, center Taylor Dixon, running backs Connor Pilgrim and Izaiaz Aguliar-Nunez, tight end Henry Pardieck and wide receiver Chase Harper are all returning senior starters. Junior Ethan Dixon and Kamar Sanders are also back in the mix as starters.

This group faltered last season, but has moved into the weight room and taken on leadership roles. Everything has become second nature to them, Schmider said.

These changes have brought with them a new motto for a team looking for a 13-game loss and a seven-year playoff drought.

It’s time to strike back, Schmider said.

