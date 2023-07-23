Tennis ladder continues to offer opportunities





July 23 SAYBROOK The Ashtabula County Tennis Ladder is nearing completion with over 100 players participating. The event is held twice a week at Saint John School and Lakeside High School. He said two sites offer more opportunities for matches. Tennis Ladder founder Todd Nassief said more than 1,000 matches have been played since June 1 with age ranges from up-and-coming fourth graders to 65-year-old players. The players are grouped into categories based on skill level, Nassief said. They can each participate in a number of competitions per day. After every match. the players submit their scores to an administrative table and get their next match opponent. Contestants have to sign up 48 hours in advance, and with just one site, matches filled in 30 to 40 minutes, so it expanded. “Now we have two locations,” says Nassief, who started the ladder in 2012. He said the event is evaluated every year in an effort to improve the process. Nassief said contestants can play every Wednesday and Sunday or show up once throughout the summer. Maddie Holler, 13, of Saybrook Township, said she plays tennis for Saint John and really likes rallies. Holler said she plays a lot and takes tennis lessons. Nassief said the players come from far and wide to play. He said a player from Pennsylvania as well as players from Canton, Wickliffe, Perry and many other communities participated. “If I had 12 jobs, we could fill them,” Nassief said. Nassief said the ladder helps tennis players make friends and improves sportsmanship. Nassief added that he also feels the ladder improves the quality of tennis in Northeast Ohio. “It’s nice when I see kids in the district,” he said of players who have taken part in the ladder and are successful. “It makes me feel good that I can help.” During the ladder’s existence, Nassief said, 32 participants have gone on to play college tennis. Kenton Zheng, who will be entering seventh grade at Saint John School in the fall, is joining the ladder. “I like coming to win games,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/tennis-ladder-continues-opportunities-131700580.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos