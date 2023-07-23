What’s next when professional women’s hockey regroups and realigns itself to the future?





Here’s the one, and really only, detail that’s known for sure about the new unified women’s professional hockey league: They’re going to start the season in January. Otherwise, if you want to know if Boston will have a team, the name of the league, how many teams, roster sizes, how those rosters are built, if there will be a commissioner, and so on, you’ll have to wait until next month. That’s when the fledgling operation hosts a press conference in Los Angeles that is supposed to give shape and definition, maybe even a logo, to the league.

“We’re not giving details until our official launch, which we’re working on right now. I’m still saying it will be sometime in August,” said Stan Kasten, whose day job is president of the Los Angeles Dodgers but has been a point person for the Mark Walter Group, which owns the Dodgers and bought out the Premier Hockey Federation, creating something of a ceasefire with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association. Get Breaking Sports alerts Be the first to know about the latest sports news and get the most interesting coverage from the Globe delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll reveal all the things you’re curious about, said Kasten. In the meantime, stay curious. We would have answers for you. A name for the league, as well as a logo, is the top priority to be decided next month, Kasten said. That kind of thing takes time, you know, clearing trademarks and registering intellectual property, so that’s just time-consuming stuff, Kasten said. I think we’ve come to a lot of these decisions, like the next thing you’re going to ask me: how many teams and which cities? Good guess. What about Boston then? We weren’t talking about cities yet. A competition with six teams? We never confirmed that. etc. I say stay tuned, said Kasten. But were working hard. In fact, I just got off the phone with another of my colleagues who is on the road this week to finalize some details. We’re definitely making progress, but we want to have a few things that are really tangible that just weren’t there, we don’t have critical mass to disclose yet, and when we do, we’ll reveal it. So we had to do all those things. When it comes to a Boston franchise, the Boston Pride just sold was a PHF success story both on the ice and in the stands. Its status as one of the original six or however many teams is up in the air, said John Boynton, who grew up in Concord, still lives in the Boston area and co-owned the Pride and three other PHF teams with Miles Arnone and others. Sometimes I hear them thinking about it, sometimes I hear they don’t. I mean, I read about a team in Los Angeles, so I don’t know what to expect,” Boynton said. Personally, I think they’d be crazy not to put a team in Boston because there’s a huge fan base. The Pride has sold out more of their games than any other team, so the fan base is there. We know about the Bruins, it’s a passionate hockey market, there’s a huge all-girls youth program in Boston and so I think it would make a lot of sense to be here. And if it’s not there this year, I think it will be there soon after. Boston Globe Today: Sports | July 21, 2023 Part Watch the full episode of Boston Globe Today: Sports from July 21, 2023. Michael Silverman can be reached at [email protected].

