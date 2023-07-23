Sportsmanship lesson for HK athletes after hockey fight





A fight breaks out between Hong Kong and Thai players. Adrian Wong Athletes should promote sportsmanship when representing Hong Kong in competitions abroad, Hong Kong Sports Federation and Olympic Committee president Timothy Fok Tsun-ting said after Thailand’s local ice hockey team got into a fistfight after losing a game. At the U18 Invitational Tournament in Thailand last Thursday, the Hong Kong men’s ice hockey team was involved in a physical altercation with the host nation’s team after losing 3-0. The tournament ended yesterday. The fight broke out when players from both sides shook hands after the match. The Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association said it was investigating the incident, adding that players must learn to manage their emotions and similar incidents cannot happen again. The union said the players involved will be punished and warned. The SF&OC has asked the union to submit an extensive report containing the sanctions and improvement measures by August 20 at the latest. Fok said at the Hong Kong Sports Institute on Paralympic Day in Hong Kong yesterday that the SF&OC will “conduct an assessment of individual issues”. He added, “We have more than 80 member associations. They hope to win glory for Hong Kong when they compete abroad. Every time they represent Hong Kong, they not only represent our sports industry, but also the city itself.” Meanwhile, Paralympic Day marked the countdown to the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Para Games. Several para-athletes shared their experiences yesterday, including badminton player Chan Ho-yuen, who said: “I was not born with a disability. I had a traffic accident, but before that I played badminton. Coaches visited me in the hospital, so when I recovered, I started para-badminton training. In 2017, I became a full-time professional.” There were also several parasport trials and programs, culminating in a para table tennis exhibition match between Wong Ka-man and Chu Man-kai. Exhibits from organizations such as the Hong Kong Paralympic Committee, the Hong Kong Federation of Handicapped Youth and the Hong Kong Physically Handicapped and Able-Bodied Association featured memorabilia such as medals and mascots from Guangzhou 2010, Incheon 2014 and Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, all clustered around the torch of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games.

