3 biggest misses in 2024 for Horns in recruiting this summer





Texas football missed one of the top defensive priorities in the state in the 2024 recruiting class, acclaimed four-star Lancaster (TX) safety Corian Gipson, to the Clemson Tigers on July 22. Gipson chose Clemson over Texas, and the Ohio State Buckeyes in a pledging ceremony live at Lancaster High School this weekend. Two of the Longhorns’ top defensive goals in the 2024 recruiting class heading into the summer have committed elsewhere in recent weeks. The first was high-four-star Temple (TX) Lake Belton cornerback Selman Bridges, who chose the Arkansas Razorbacks over Texas and the TCU Horned Frogs on July 14. Texas didn’t push as hard as Arkansas did for bulky 6-foot-4 CenTex cornerback prospect Bridges this summer. But snooping on Gipson is a setback for the Longhorns’ recruiting efforts in the 2024 class. Texas will turn to other top defensive back priorities in the 2024 class, such as elite five-star Waco (TX) Connally cornerback Kobe Black, four-star Marrero (LA) John Ehret cornerback Wardell Mack and four-star Missouri City (TX) Fort Bend Marshall safety Joshua Lair to round out the spots in the secondary. Corian Gipson and Texas football’s biggest 2024 recruiting misses this summer Here’s a look at three of the biggest recruiting misses for the Longhorns in the 2024 class to date. Daniel Calhoun, OT One of the top out-of-state priorities for offensive line coach/offense coordinator Kyle Flood and the Longhorns this summer along the offensive line was high-four-star Marietta (GA) Walton OL Daniel Calhoun. The towering 6-foot-6 and 365-pound offensive lineman from Georgia has visited Texas twice since the spring, including an official trip over the weekend of June 23. Flood and the Longhorns took a big step in this spring and early summer recruiting when Calhoun made a few successful visits to Austin over the span of three months. Texas tried to sell him on early playing time and take advantage of the connections Flood and running backs coach Tashard Choice have in the Southeast to win this draft. But beating the Georgia Bulldogs in a trench fight on the recruiting trail is never easy. Georgia landed Calhoun’s commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas on July 5. It was impressive to see Flood, Choice and the Longhorns make as much progress as they did with this recruit. The fact that Texas was even under consideration by top schools to land Calhoun this summer is a testament to the strides Flood and Choice are taking on the recruiting path. Texas is currently trying to land a big recruit for its top out-of-state priority in offensive tackle in the 2024 class, five-star Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei product Brandon Baker. Flood has the Longhorns in a good spot with Baker as they duke it out with the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes to bring in the nation’s top offensive recruit in the 2024 class.

