Here’s how to solve the hockey problem in Richmond: Reader





A Richmond News reader has an idea for city officials to provide more outdoor hockey facilities for kids

Dear Editor, Subject: “Does the City of Richmond Have an Anti-Hockey Agenda?”, Letters, July 13. I am writing in regards to the gentleman who wrote last week because he was upset that the South Arm hockey field (formerly lacrosse) had lines for three pickleball fields painted on it. While I play pickleball there, I fully understand his frustration and would like to provide a solution to the City of Richmond. Not far from this area, to the east, is a dilapidated batting cage. As I live close to the park I often walk past it and years ago saw it used once. It is now a total eyesore. South Arm Park is home to numerous ballparks – none of which were used for games this year. I suggest the city turn the eyesore of a batting cage into a hockey arena. The children of Whiteside Elementary would have access during recess and lunch and it is easily accessible from the public parking lot. The city says it doesn’t want to use green space for sports, but since the area isn’t used for baseball, it’s…just lawn. Surely it is of more use to the populace to play a game than to walk on grass. If this were to happen, the pickleball fields in the hockey field (which are currently just lines with portable nets) could be properly finished and remedy the lack of jobs here in Richmond. Let’s empower the kids and adults to play the sports they love! Deb Brody

