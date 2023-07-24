10 rescued from a collapsed gymnasium ceiling at a school in Heilongjiang, northeast China





On July 23, 2023, a ceiling collapsed in a gymnasium of School No. 34 in Qiqihar City, Heilongjiang Province in northeastern China. Photo: Sina Weibo Ten people trapped after a ceiling collapsed in a school gymnasium in Qiqihar town, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province on Sun, have been rescued. The rescue work is underway. According to media reports, about 10 people were detained after the incident. According to media reports, the command center of the city’s fire detachment received the report of the incident at No. 34 High School in the city’s Longsha district around 3:00 pm. The command center immediately sent 39 fire engines, 159 firefighters and four rescue dogs to the scene. Meanwhile, related departments, including medical care, public safety, disaster relief and power supply, also cooperated in handling the incident. The earthquake rescue team from Daqing or Heilongjiang was also deployed by the provincial fire and rescue corps to join the rescue. When the fire and rescue crews arrived at the scene at 3:10 p.m., they found that the entire ceiling structure of the school’s gymnasium had collapsed with people trapped underneath. Rescue personnel immediately used demolition tools to cut and clean the collapsed structures and searched for trapped people with sniffer dogs and life detectors. At around 5:30 p.m., eight people had been rescued. According to media reports, some players on the school’s volleyball team were training in the gymnasium when the accident happened. A video shows rescue crews finding the volleyball team coach trapped as he was still calling out the names of the volleyball team members. According to media reports, the school’s collapsed gymnasium covered an area of ​​1,200 square meters. The walls were constructed in a grid structure and the ceiling was made of a concrete slab. A Longsha district government official said the ceiling collapse may have been caused by the rainstorm and gust of wind that hit the city. According to media reports, the gymnasium was built in 1997 with an investment of 2.3 million yuan ($320,070). It used to belong to the No.1 Middle School of Qiqihar. The gymnasium has an auditorium of more than 300 seats, a gym, a shower room, a toilet, two offices, a basketball court, a volleyball court, a badminton court and a table tennis court. The No.34 Middle School moved to the campus between 2006 and 2007. Wang Yixin, executive vice governor of Heilongjiang province, held a video conference on security production on Sunday evening, reported and reflected on the recent security incidents, and took advantage of the effective measures to be taken to resolutely curb the trend of frequent accidents. Wang said that the occurrence of multiple security incidents has had a bad social impact and exposed serious problems, stressing the importance of properly investigating hidden dangers and specially correcting security risks. Worldwide times

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202307/1294884.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos