





Iwan Hadfield (pictured right) was part of Great Britain’s gold medal team in the men’s four.

Hadfield, Pappalettera, Pfautsch win gold; Morton takes silver; Holt, Ryan win bronze

PLOVDIV, Bulgaria The U23 World Rowing Championships, which featured 14 members of the California men’s rowing team, concluded on Sunday with six Bears taking the stage at the Plovdiv Canoe and Rowing Center in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Ivan Hadfield helped Great Britain to a gold medal in the men’s four, finishing in a time of 5:47.08, two seconds ahead of Australia. This is Hadfield’s second medal at the U23 World Championships, as he won bronze for Great Britain in the men’s four in 2021. Emilio Pappalettera won gold in the men’s coxed four for Italy and finished three seconds clear of Great Britain in a time of 6:09.19. Incoming freshman Max Pfautsch earned a gold medal for Germany in the men’s quadruple sculls, three seconds ahead of the Netherlands with a time of 5:43.17. This is the second time Pfautsch has captured gold on the world stage as he won the quadruple skull for Germany at the 2021 World Junior Rowing Championships. Wilson Morton took home silver for the United States in the men’s eight in a tightly contested race in which the Americans held a slight lead over the 1,000 meters but finished just two seconds behind the eventual winner, Great Britain, in a time of 5:26.51. Cal’s was also featured in the men’s round of 16 Harry Manton , Alexander Barony And Jamie Arnold , each just missing out on a medal to finish fourth for Australia. Tomba Morreau finished fifth for the Dutchman. Bert Holt and Keith Ryan won bronze in the men’s coxed four for the USA in a close finish where they were edged out by Great Britain for the silver medal in a time of 6:12.76 by barely a second. Rounding out the contingent of boars competing in the U23 World Championships were: Balthasaar Issa (Great Britain) Fourth, fourfold skulls gentlemen

Matthew Wadel (New Zealand) Fifth, men with mate four

Leonard Brahms (Germany) Sixth, men with mate four

Frederick Breuer (Germany) Seventh, men’s pair Full results of all heats and finals can be found here www.worldrowing.com. STAY INFORMED Follow the Bears on Twitter for more coverage of Cal’s men’s rowing (@CalMrowing), Instagram (@Calm) and Facebook (Cal Crew).

