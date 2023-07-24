Australia retains ash after fourth test leaching | Cricket news

The fourth Ashes Test was drawn due to a washout in Manchester, giving Australia an unassailable 2–1 lead in the series.

Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth Test was drawn at Old Trafford and could not be played on day five due to rain, leaving England 2–1 behind in the series with one match to play.

England needed to take five more wickets in Manchester on Sunday, the final day of a thrilling Fourth Test, to take the series to 2-2 and ensure the final game at London’s Oval next week was a deciding factor, but the wet weather broke hearts at home.

The result meant that England could not win the series and therefore Australia, as holders, would retain the Ashes.

After winning the final test at Headingley, England pushed hard to storm back and restore series parity in Manchester.

Our preference is to come here and win the Ashes, but it’s nice to keep, said Australian captain Pat Cummins.

It’s not the best conditions, but the group can be proud of themselves.

We wanted to win this time. Whatever happened here today doesn’t really change how we look at the Oval next week.

It’s only been the last two years that I’ve dreamed of holding up the ashes. We are motivated and it will be a very special moment at the Oval and even more special if we win.

After posting a whopping 592 in their first innings, their highest Ashes innings total on home soil since 1985 in reply to Australia’s 317 all-out, they were frustrated when the tourists fought well on a rain-ravaged day four to reach 214-5 in their second innings.

Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday.

Australia still needed 61 for England to bat again, or to stay in the crease to stumps on day five to earn the draw that would ensure they remain holders of the urn.

However, the weather in Manchester came to their rescue as no ball was possible in the torrential rain, continuing England’s eight-year wait for a series win that would see the Ashes back from Australia.

There is still plenty to play for next week at the Oval, especially for Australia, who can secure their first series win on English soil since 2001.

It’s hard to take, said England captain Ben Stokes.

Playing the cricket we were able to play and get for the first three days[ting] on the wrong side of the weather it’s hard to take but it’s all part of the journey.

Getting into the game, knowing what to do kind of played into our hands. It was another do-or-die game for us.

It will be hard to look back on but there is one more game to go and we will try to level the series and a lot of pride to play for. We want to draw the series like in 2019.