Sports
Brent Venables expects big things from Dasan McCullough
NORMAN Brent Venables wants no confusion.
When OU takes the field this upcoming season, its roster will feature numerous newcomers who have moved on from major programs. Michigan. Texas. Tennessee. Notre Dame.
But don’t forget about Dasan McCullough. The sophomore linebacker didn’t play on the biggest stage in Indiana last season, but he’s expected to be one of OU’s most influential transfers.
“Some people say, ‘He’s from Indiana, so he must be no good,'” Venables said. “Well, then you clearly haven’t done your research. You have no idea what his recruitment was about. He could have gone anywhere in the country.’
Venables is right.
ESPN ranked McCullough as a four-star contender and the No. 43 player in the recruiting class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound linebacker had offers from major programs such as Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.
That list also included Clemson, where Venables served as the team’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach from 2012-2021.
McCullough eventually ended up in Indiana, where his father had just been hired as a running backs coach. He became the highest ranked recruit in the program’s history, but he never burned bridges with Venables.
More:Which players have committed to Oklahoma Football’s recruiting class in 2024?
He was actually the only coach I told when I got out of high school that I wouldn’t be coming to his school, McCullough said. That’s the amount of respect I had for Coach Venables coming out of high school. There really were no hard feelings. He understood everything completely.
McCullough played well in his lone season with the Hoosiers. He recorded 49 tackles (6.5 for loss) and four sacks in 12 games.
And after entering the transfer portal on December 5, the first call he received was from Venables.
“When I entered the portal, it was like we picked up where we left off,” McCullough said. “It was a good experience.”
McCullough committed to OU on December 12. He will now play for Venables, whose previous success with linebackers is well documented.
An example is Isaiah Simmons, a former Clemson linebacker whose build is similar to McCullough’s. After being named ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, Simmons was selected No. 8 in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
“He’s coached linebackers just like I have, and that’s really the most intriguing thing about Coach Venables,” McCullough said. “Having a coach who is used to such players will be huge for my development.”
McCullough will have every opportunity to develop with the Sooners.
More:OU football: Danny Stutsman hopes to lead the way in the Sooners defensive improvement
A lack of linebacker depth proved to be OU’s biggest weakness last season. The team’s starting linebacker trio, consisting of Danny Stutsman, DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu, were forced to play more than 900 snaps apiece.
But with White and Ugwoegbu no longer in the mix, McCullough wants to start alongside Stutsman and Jars Kanak.
“He looked good,” Venables said. “Dasan has tremendous skills. He has great height, instincts, toughness.
McCullough’s unique combination of size, speed and instincts make him an ideal candidate for OU’s cheetah position.
The hybrid position requires a player to be able to drop back into cover and stop the run. It’s a complex role, but McCullough is up for the challenge.
“There will be a lot more attention here than there was in Indiana,” McCullough said. “You’ll see more of an expansion than what I did in Indiana. Much more. But I’m (comfortable), sure.”
Regardless of where McCullough is on the field, Venables expects big things from the move to Indiana.
“For me, wherever he is this year, he will play an even bigger role in a year from now,” said Venables. “He made us better as a linebacker.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.oklahoman.com/story/sports/college/sooners/2023/07/23/oklahoma-football-ou-sooners-coach-brent-venables-expects-big-things-from-dasan-mccullough/70450579007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese audiences are fed up with Hollywood’s woke revolution
- Brent Venables expects big things from Dasan McCullough
- Vintage Scene clothing store moves to former Rose Street bootmakers
- How Real Estate Agents Use Google Live Stream
- The girl was saved from kidnapping after using the ‘help me’ symbol
- a small earthquake shakes Arizona City; There are no immediate reports of any injuries or damage
- Russia Strikes Odessa Cathedral, Putin: Counteroffensive Failed
- Actor Sebastin Martínez confessed that he suffered from a serious illness – People – Culture
- Growing CRM Market in India: CEO Sheshigiri Kamas Discusses Kapture CX’s AI-Driven CRM Plan for Enterprises
- FM. Vice President Mike Pence doubts Donald Trump’s actions on January 6 were criminal
- PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters Tilak and Azad on their birthdays | Latest India News
- Metro Bank charged with account closure for Brexit by reform UK leader | political news