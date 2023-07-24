Brent Venables expects big things from Dasan McCullough

NORMAN Brent Venables wants no confusion.

When OU takes the field this upcoming season, its roster will feature numerous newcomers who have moved on from major programs. Michigan. Texas. Tennessee. Notre Dame.

But don’t forget about Dasan McCullough. The sophomore linebacker didn’t play on the biggest stage in Indiana last season, but he’s expected to be one of OU’s most influential transfers.

“Some people say, ‘He’s from Indiana, so he must be no good,'” Venables said. “Well, then you clearly haven’t done your research. You have no idea what his recruitment was about. He could have gone anywhere in the country.’

Venables is right.

ESPN ranked McCullough as a four-star contender and the No. 43 player in the recruiting class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound linebacker had offers from major programs such as Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

That list also included Clemson, where Venables served as the team’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach from 2012-2021.

McCullough eventually ended up in Indiana, where his father had just been hired as a running backs coach. He became the highest ranked recruit in the program’s history, but he never burned bridges with Venables.

He was actually the only coach I told when I got out of high school that I wouldn’t be coming to his school, McCullough said. That’s the amount of respect I had for Coach Venables coming out of high school. There really were no hard feelings. He understood everything completely.

McCullough played well in his lone season with the Hoosiers. He recorded 49 tackles (6.5 for loss) and four sacks in 12 games.

And after entering the transfer portal on December 5, the first call he received was from Venables.

“When I entered the portal, it was like we picked up where we left off,” McCullough said. “It was a good experience.”

McCullough committed to OU on December 12. He will now play for Venables, whose previous success with linebackers is well documented.

An example is Isaiah Simmons, a former Clemson linebacker whose build is similar to McCullough’s. After being named ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, Simmons was selected No. 8 in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

“He’s coached linebackers just like I have, and that’s really the most intriguing thing about Coach Venables,” McCullough said. “Having a coach who is used to such players will be huge for my development.”

McCullough will have every opportunity to develop with the Sooners.

A lack of linebacker depth proved to be OU’s biggest weakness last season. The team’s starting linebacker trio, consisting of Danny Stutsman, DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu, were forced to play more than 900 snaps apiece.

But with White and Ugwoegbu no longer in the mix, McCullough wants to start alongside Stutsman and Jars Kanak.

“He looked good,” Venables said. “Dasan has tremendous skills. He has great height, instincts, toughness.

McCullough’s unique combination of size, speed and instincts make him an ideal candidate for OU’s cheetah position.

The hybrid position requires a player to be able to drop back into cover and stop the run. It’s a complex role, but McCullough is up for the challenge.

“There will be a lot more attention here than there was in Indiana,” McCullough said. “You’ll see more of an expansion than what I did in Indiana. Much more. But I’m (comfortable), sure.”

Regardless of where McCullough is on the field, Venables expects big things from the move to Indiana.

“For me, wherever he is this year, he will play an even bigger role in a year from now,” said Venables. “He made us better as a linebacker.”