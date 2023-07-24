Tennis-Croatia beats Switzerland and takes title Hopman Cup | WSAU News/Talk 550 AM 99.9 FM





(Reuters) Croatian Borna Coric battled past Swiss Leandro Riedi 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to seal a 2-0 victory in the Hopman Cup final that gave his country only its second title in the mixed team competition. Coric’s win followed Donna Vekic’s comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over Celine Naef and means Croatia become the first team to lift the trophy after the tournaments return to the tennis calendar after a four-year absence. Switzerland is among the most successful countries in the event having started in 1989 and is named after Australian great Harry Hopman who won four titles including the 2019 crown on the back of now retired Roger Federers heroics. Without seasoned Belinda Bencic due to withdraw, the fledgling Swiss team had victories over Denmark and France this year to top Group A, but ran out of steam against Croatia in the title challenge on the clay courts of Nice. World number 15 Coric raced through the opening set in 31 minutes and recovered from an early loss of service in the next to take victory and break Swiss hearts. Earlier, Vekic exchanged breaks with Naef early in the first set of the tie’s opening match, before the more experienced world number 22 pounced on the serve of her Swiss opponents in the eighth game on her way to rounding out the set. Vekic showed great patience and skill in the second set to stave off a comeback attempt from Naef, who slipped and tumbled late in the match before crashing to her third defeat in as many singles matches in the tournament. Croatia previously won the title in 1996 when they defeated the same opponents in the final in Perth on a hard court, with Goran Ivanisevic and Iva Majoli as the architects of that triumph. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Conor Humphries)

