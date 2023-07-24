Faction war to secure control of Tripura Cricket Association





Logo of the Tripura Cricket Association. Chaos continues in the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) as two warring factions have announced resolutions against each other to secure control of the cricket body. Image for representative purposes only. | Photo credit: Wikipedia

Chaos continues in the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) as two warring factions have announced resolutions against each other to secure control of the cricket body. A faction announced its decision to disqualify TCA president Tapan Lodh on Sunday, a day after two senior officials of the association were assaulted and abused by criminals. The top council of the TCA has disqualified Mr. Lodh under the rules and regulations of the association. Accordingly, he is no longer chairman of the TCA, TCA Secretary Tapash Ghosh said in a statement. The TCA is a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Mr Ghosh and TCA Vice President Timir Chanda, acclaimed cricketer, faced unruly crowds at the office building who allegedly assaulted them and prevented them from entering the office. The incident reportedly took place in the presence of police personnel deployed to maintain order. Earlier on Friday, Mr. Lodh, a BJP councilor in the Agartala Municipal Corporation, and his supporters forced their entry into the TCA office. They claimed that some people tried to hijack the association to turn it into a den of corruption. Mr Lodh said he was targeted in his bid to stop all-round irregularities in the cricket body. There was a huge scam in the purchase of high mast LED floodlights for the MBB cricket stadium. We have set up a committee to investigate this, he told journalists. Mr Lodh denied any idea about the attack on Mr Chanda and Mr Ghosh but said the two were not allowed to enter the office until the investigation was completed. Mr Lodh and his supporting office holders have written to the Home Office to set up a special investigative team to investigate allegations of corruption in the procurement and installation of floodlights at the stadium. They claimed that 12 crore was siphoned off in the alleged scam. Meanwhile, Tripura Police responded to media reports that one of the criminals who allegedly attacked Mr. Chanda and Mr. Ghosh brandished a gun. We are checking CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to find out the truth, an officer said.

