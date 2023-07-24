NHL’s Midsummer Sleep; Take jab when fighting





While things tend to slow down around the mid-summer NHL — the draft and heavy free agency action are over and training camp is still in the future — the Pittsburgh Penguins still have some issues to work out before fall arrives. Kyle Dubas, their president of hockey operations and interim GM, has yet to fill out his front office staff and try to complete a trade for the San Jose defender Eric Karlson. And if he manages to pry Karlsson from the Sharks, Dubas will certainly have to make some personnel moves to take on all or part of Karlsson’s $11.5 million salary cap. So while things have been relatively quiet around PPG Paints Arena lately, it won’t stay that way indefinitely. And things can pick up any time. Until then, here’s a look at the Penguins’ past six days: Monday Assessing Drew O’Connor’s value to the Penguins, and how the outcome of his scheduled arbitration hearing could affect their staffing plans for the remainder of this offseason. Tuesday Defenseman Ryan Graves, signed as a free agent on July 1, likes to play two-way but understands what will be the top priority in his role with the Penguins. Many hockey fans won’t like it, but it’s about time the NHL made the penalty for fighting tougher than a five-minute penalty. (+) The Penguins confirm a June 10 PHN report: They are sending a squad to the Prospects Challenge Tournament in Buffalo September 15-18. The Penguins increase their organizational depth in goal as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton signs Garrett Sparks to an NHL contract. Sparks was with Toronto during Kyle Dubas’ time there. Wednesday You asked, he answered. A subscriber Q&A covering everything from a contract for Jake Guentzel to memories of Patric Hornqvist. (+) Thursday Drew O’Connor has scheduled a salary arbitration hearing for Aug. 4. It is probably in the interest of both sides if they can reach an agreement before the hearing takes place. Friday Yes, the Pittsburgh Penguins are better than they were a few months ago, but are they good enough to make it back to the playoffs? The Penguins’ organizational depth chart has gotten very busy since the end of last season. Will Casey DeSmith, who has been Tristan Jarry’s backup for several seasons, be the odd one out? Saturday Erik Carlsson tells a Swedish outlet that the Penguins and Carolina aren’t the only teams actively trying to acquire him from San Jose, and that he’s not interested in staying with the Sharks. No trade and no move clauses can make it difficult for teams to move a player who has these protections in their contract. Here’s a way to handle that problem that would work to the benefit of both parties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pittsburghhockeynow.com/pittsburgh-penguins-erik-karlsson-wrap-week-in-review-nhl-fighting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos