Cricket: West Indies V India 2nd Test Scoreboard

Scoreboard on stumps on the fourth day of the second and final test between the West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday:
India 1st innings 438
West Indies 1st Innings (Night 229-5)
K. Brathwaite b Ashwin 75
T. Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33
K. McKenzie c Kishan b Kumar 32
J. Blackwood c Rahane b Jadeja 20
A. Athanaze lbw b Kumar 37
J. da Silva b Siraj 10
J. Holder c Kishan b Siraj 15
A. Joseph Ibw b Siraj 4
K. Voorn c Kishan b Siraj 4
J. Warrican not out 7
S. Gabriel lbw b Siraj 0
Extras (b4, lb1, nb8, w5) 18
Total (115.5 overs, all out) 255
Fall of wickets: 1-71 (Chanderpaul), 2-117 (McKenzie), 3-157 (Brathwaite), 4-178 (Blackwood), 5-208 (da Silva), 6-229 (Athanaze), 7-233 (Holder), 8-244 (Joseph), 9-255 (Roach), 10-255 (Gabriel)
Bowling: M. Siraj 23.4-6-60-5 (1nb), J. Unadkat 16-3-44-0, R. Ashwin 33-10-61-1, M. Kumar 18-6-48-2 (4nb, 1w), R. Jadeja 25-10-37-2 (3nb)
India 2nd Innings
Y. Jaiswal c da Silva b Warrican 38
R. Sharma c Joseph b Gabriel 57
S.Gill not out 29
I. Kishan not out 52
Extras (b1, lb2, nb1, w1) 5
Total (24 overs, 2 weeks declared) 181
Unbeaten: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, J. Unadkat, M. Siraj, M. Kumar
Fall of wickets: 1-98 (Sharma), 2-102 (Jaiswal)
Bowling: K. Roach 4-0-46-0, A. Joseph 4-0-37-0 (1nb), J. Holder 4-0-26-0 (1w), S. Gabriel 6-0-33-1, J. Warrican 6-0-36-1
West Indies 2nd Innings
K. Brathwaite c Unadkat b Ashwin 28
T. Chanderpaul not out 24
K. McKenzie lbw b Ashwin 0
J. Blackwood not out 20
Extras (b2, lb1, nb1) 4
Total (32 overs, 2 weeks) 76
At bat: A. Athanaze, J. da Silva, J. Holder, A. Joseph, K. Roach, J. Warrican, S. Gabriel
Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Brathwaite), 2-44 (McKenzie)
Bowling: M. Siraj 8-2-24-0, M. Kumar 5-4-5-0 (1nb), J. Unadkat 3-2-1-0, R. Ashwin 11-2-33-2, A. Jadeja 5-1-10-0
Toss: West Indies
Referees: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
TV Referee: Michael Gough
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
