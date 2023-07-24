Can Noles turn USC 4-star OL and tie Jason Zandamela?





FSU football has committed two offensive linemen to the 2024 recruiting class in four-star offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels and three-star offensive tackle Tye Hylton. While this is considered a weaker offensive tackle recruiting cycle, the Seminoles feel they have two solid prospects to build going forward. Attempting to take over Daniels and Hylton, there were two offensive linemen that FSU missed in four-star offensive tackle Manasse Itete and four-star offensive lineman Jason Zandamela (both committed to USC). Manasseh Itete Itete comes from Central Catholic High School in Modesto, California. The USC connection makes sense since he lives in California. One aspect of Itete’s recruiting that kept him interested in the Seminoles was his relationship with FSU General Manager Darrick Yray. Yray did a fantastic job getting Itete to visit unofficially for several days from April 14-16. FSU has prepared him for another official visit on the busy weekend of June 23. Unfortunately, USC got him on campus for an official visit over the weekend of June 2. He loved the visit so much that shortly afterwards he decided to commit himself to the Trojans. Jason Zandamela Itete’s situation was decidedly different from Zandamela’s. Itete was a Californian who had only visited the Seminoles once due to his relationship with an off-field associate. Zandamela plays at Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Florida. He was former high school teammate with real freshman forward Lucas Simmons. Not to mention, he had visited the Seminoles three separate times during the spring, in January, March, and April. Like Itete, Zandamela officially visited the USC Trojans on the weekend of June 16 and fell in love with the university. But this begs the question: will Zandamela move across the country to play for USC? Analysis I believe the recruitment for Itete has been completed as he is a California resident and the only relationship on staff was with Yray. However, Zandamela’s recruiting could be far from over as he hasn’t taken advantage of his official visit to the Seminoles, and the thought of playing with his high school teammate Lucas Simmons and playing with a coach (Alex Atkins) with whom he has a good relationship could be enticing.

Zandamela is a position of emergency for the Seminoles as FSU must find viable candidates to effectively break football. Redshirt juniors Maurice Smith and Darius Washington will not be in Tallahassee for another season until after 2023. FSU needs to prepare for life without both individuals breaking football. Perhaps the Seminoles could turn to redshirt sophomore Bryson Estes and/or redshirt freshman Qae’shon Sapp. They might even explore the idea of ​​taking over a veteran to meet the responsibilities.

However, Zandamela could be a perfect match given that he started as a center at Clearwater Academy International.

