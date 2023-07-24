Penguins backup plan, what is trade cost to dump salary?

Large wage deposits have been small in recent years. Once upon a time, bottom-fed NHL teams gobbled up serviceable veterans for pennies on the dollar or fractions of a loonie until the fixed salary cap created an unprecedented demand for cap space, fewer teams in the NHL trade market were able to absorb extra paychecks, and few GMs willing to pay the premiums to send in a big cap hit.

Currently, the Penguins have about $2.3 million over the limit before signing RFA Drew O’Connor, whose arbitration hearing is set for August 4. Unless the team can move salary into a larger transaction (e.g. the Erik Karlsson transaction), something has to be given.

Last season, NHL trade rumors swirled that a first-round move was needed to move a paycheck. No GM took the bait, but four years ago they did.

As GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs, current Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas was pressured to dump Patrick Marleau to the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2020 first-round pick, which was Seth Jarvisand a seventh rounder.

The Penguins’ situation isn’t as dire as the Maple Leafs’ cap crunch in 2019, which had to be eased to sign Mitch Marner and others.

Penguins forward Jeff Carter is on a restraining order and has his roots with his family in Pittsburgh. He has no reason to accept a trade from his family to one of the west’s cap-flush teams in what could be his final season. So he’s off the table.

On July 1, Dubas called Jeff Petry “a big part” of the Penguins for the upcoming season (although that will change if Dubas successfully completes the Penguins’ trade for Erik Karlsson).

So what does it cost the Penguins to move an unwanted paycheck, in this case Mikael Granlund?

On June 23, Dubas also said he was against trading picks or prospects for veterans, but that was before the 2023 NHL Draft. Things may be a little different for 2024 picks. Maybe it should be different.

Granlund is hardly the late-career player that Marleau was, though Granlund’s $5 million AAV for the next two seasons swallows tequila as well.

The Penguins saw little of the player who scored 41 points in 79 games last season, as only five of those points were with the Penguins. Granlund’s statistic reads 36 points (9-27-36) in 58 games with the Nashville Predators, but only five points (1-4-5) in 21 games with the Penguins.

Perhaps the takeaway is that Granlund isn’t the pariah Penguins fans painted him out to be, but that salary is albatross.

That’s the positive.

The negative is Granlund’s WAR rating. For the uninitiated, the WAR rating began in the baseball analytics community to measure “substitution wins.” A rating of 100% is the very best, 50% would be perfectly average, and according to JVers hockeyGranlund’s rating is 4%.

Yes, only 4%, which means based on last season’s performance, 96% of NHL players would help the Penguins win more games than Granlund.

Just two seasons ago, Granlund had a WAR rating of nearly 75%, and at 31 years old with no serious injuries, he should be a long way from washing up. Over the past two seasons, Granlund has 105 points, but that recent dip has been nothing short of a catastrophic swoon.

NHL Trade Market Values:

Recent paychecks will tell us the market value.

Last month, talented players like Taylor Hall were traded for next to nothing ahead of the July 1 NHL frenzy. Boston sent Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks for some low profile restricted free agents. In 2021, Vegas Golden Knight brought Vezina-winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks for a minor leaguer with no NHL future.

The cost is about a second round choice for players whose salary was significantly higher than their worth.

In 2020, the New York Rangers traded a $5.7 million second-round draft defenseman Marc Staal to the Detroit Red Wings.

In 2021, the Philadelphia Flyers coughed up second- and seventh-round picks to collect the $4.5 million AAV from Shayne Gostishier to the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona got quite a bit out of that deal.

And last month, the Edmonton Oilers sent faded prospects Kailer Yamamoto, who counts $3.1 million toward the salary cap, and Klim Kostin to Detroit for future considerations.

Available suitors

To complicate things to move salary, nine teams are either above the NHL salary cap or don’t have enough cap space to take a minimum salary even after expected LTIR placements.

Seven teams are over the salary cap and start calling around to find a willing partner. Lucky for those teams, nine teams have at least 21 players under contract and over $5 million in cap space.

The Anaheim Ducks remain more than $6 million under the salary cap.

And so Dubas has more than a handful of teams to sweet talk to help the Penguins get below the $83.5 million salary cap. The cost with a premium seems to be a second-rounder. Perhaps those 105 points over the last two seasons reduce the add-on to a mid-round pick, but it’s very unlikely that Granlund’s move will be free.

After all, if the $5 million salary isn’t unsustainable, that 4% rating is pretty hard to overcome and keep in the lineup.