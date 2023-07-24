Table tennis star Sreeja Akula learns from the masters – The New Indian Express

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 2018, the second season of Ultimate Table Tennis, then 20-year-old Sreeja Akula was simply a non-playing member. A lot has changed since then, both in terms of table tennis and personally. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist thinks the time she spent two years learning from the best has helped her learn valuable lessons.

“In 2018 I was in the youth category, but I had the opportunity to stay and learn with senior national and international players. It was helpful for me, because even though I was a non-playing member, I learned a lot of things. Like, how the others train, what they do for their fitness and more,” Sreeja told daily.

That top-level experience fueled the fire and showed the youngster what she can achieve. She took all the input from older players and worked on her game. “With the foreign coaches, I got input that I could use in my game. There was a lot of input to use, from the last UTT. And I’ve been working on my skills a lot since then,” she added.

Sreeja stars as a member of Dabang Delhi in this edition of UTT and makes the most of this fame. “It is important for a sport like table tennis in India to get such exposure. Such competitions are important to promote the sport. Not only for the players, but also for all the other young people who have come to Pune to watch the matches.”

In addition to increasing awareness, Sreeja thinks another benefit of the UTT lies in access to better facilities and sponsors, which was a rarity in the past. “I think, with the increased awareness about the sport. There are also many private sponsors who come in addition to the government to help the players. The private sponsors take care of the individual needs of players. That helps them to get more exposure by training outside the country as well.”

With the Asian Games in her sights, Sreeja absorbs everything she can from the seniors of her team, especially someone like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. “In any sport it is important for seniors to help and guide the juniors. And I am lucky that in table tennis all the seniors are very helpful, especially Sathiyan bhaiya. Whenever we need help, he is always ready to help,” she added.

The UTT has provided a platform for young players like Sreeja to hone their skills. With talent like Sreeja it won’t stop anytime soon.