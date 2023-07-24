We’ve done wonders for cricket in England despite not winning Ashes

Ben Stokes believes England still have a lot going for the game despite Australia retaining the Ashes (Getty Images)

Ben Stokes be believed England side have already done wonders for cricket in the country despite Australia keep the Ash as the fifth day at Old Trafford was completely wiped out.

It was a gloomy day in Manchester and the rain was rather relentless it was confirmed that Australia would keep the urn at 5:24 p.m.

This series has drawn comparisons to the famous one in 2005, where England won the Ashes for the first time in 19 years, taking the country by storm in a way the sport has strived ever since, but this time fans have been robbed of a thrilling conclusion.

Stokes’ side have drawn a Test match for the first time since he took over the captaincy and despite England playing some of their best cricket and dominating at Old Trafford, the best the home side can hope for is a draw.

I think it would have elevated everything the series has already done for Test cricket (a decider), especially in England, Stokes said.

But I think what we’ve achieved so far at least has already done wonders for cricket in England.

“There is no doubt that if we manage to get a result in this game next week it would have been a very, very special week in the history of English cricket, not just Ashes cricket.

“Treat it like any other game and I hope the support we get will still be like it’s 2-2.

Stokes watched as the rain ended England’s chances of victory (Getty Images)

While this Ashes series may never have the same impact as 2005, partly due to the fact that it is not on Free TV, it has caught the attention of many who are not normally cricket fans.

There will be parts of the Test match that will be long remembered, especially Zak Crawley’s striking 189 and Jonny Bairstow’s quickfire 99 alongside James Anderson for the last wicket.

England achieved what they set out to do, for the first time in the series not only dominated sessions for days, while Australia continued to struggle and looked poised for a home win.

Australia trailed England’s first innings 214-5 and 61 runs, and although it ended in a draw, Stokes believes his side’s performance over the past year will be remembered.

I said in the dressing room that the reward for your work is not what you get, but what you become, said the England captain. I think we managed to become a team that people will remember.

I said that well before the series started that I wanted our team to try and play a kind of cricket that people will always talk about. I think no matter how the series ends, people will always talk about us.

England tried to keep their spirits up even as the rain fell in Manchester (Getty Images)

For Pat Cummins, the goal has remained the same as the message. Australia will not be content with keeping the Ashes, they did in 2019 and many of their key players are approaching the end of their careers without one of their biggest trophies, an Ashes series victory in England.

They haven’t won here since 2001, and despite cheers on the balcony when the draw was announced, there will be little celebration in Manchester tonight ahead of the fifth Test at the Oval on Thursday.

I don’t think there will be any big parties, Cummins said. I think maybe there will be a pat on the back for keeping the series.

A lot of work has been done to put us in a position where we can keep the Ashes through a draw, but there is a Test match starting in three days so that will be the full focus.