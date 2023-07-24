Sports
We’ve done wonders for cricket in England despite not winning Ashes
Ben Stokes be believed England side have already done wonders for cricket in the country despite Australia keep the Ash as the fifth day at Old Trafford was completely wiped out.
It was a gloomy day in Manchester and the rain was rather relentless it was confirmed that Australia would keep the urn at 5:24 p.m.
This series has drawn comparisons to the famous one in 2005, where England won the Ashes for the first time in 19 years, taking the country by storm in a way the sport has strived ever since, but this time fans have been robbed of a thrilling conclusion.
Stokes’ side have drawn a Test match for the first time since he took over the captaincy and despite England playing some of their best cricket and dominating at Old Trafford, the best the home side can hope for is a draw.
I think it would have elevated everything the series has already done for Test cricket (a decider), especially in England, Stokes said.
But I think what we’ve achieved so far at least has already done wonders for cricket in England.
“There is no doubt that if we manage to get a result in this game next week it would have been a very, very special week in the history of English cricket, not just Ashes cricket.
“Treat it like any other game and I hope the support we get will still be like it’s 2-2.
While this Ashes series may never have the same impact as 2005, partly due to the fact that it is not on Free TV, it has caught the attention of many who are not normally cricket fans.
There will be parts of the Test match that will be long remembered, especially Zak Crawley’s striking 189 and Jonny Bairstow’s quickfire 99 alongside James Anderson for the last wicket.
England achieved what they set out to do, for the first time in the series not only dominated sessions for days, while Australia continued to struggle and looked poised for a home win.
Australia trailed England’s first innings 214-5 and 61 runs, and although it ended in a draw, Stokes believes his side’s performance over the past year will be remembered.
I said in the dressing room that the reward for your work is not what you get, but what you become, said the England captain. I think we managed to become a team that people will remember.
I said that well before the series started that I wanted our team to try and play a kind of cricket that people will always talk about. I think no matter how the series ends, people will always talk about us.
For Pat Cummins, the goal has remained the same as the message. Australia will not be content with keeping the Ashes, they did in 2019 and many of their key players are approaching the end of their careers without one of their biggest trophies, an Ashes series victory in England.
They haven’t won here since 2001, and despite cheers on the balcony when the draw was announced, there will be little celebration in Manchester tonight ahead of the fifth Test at the Oval on Thursday.
I don’t think there will be any big parties, Cummins said. I think maybe there will be a pat on the back for keeping the series.
A lot of work has been done to put us in a position where we can keep the Ashes through a draw, but there is a Test match starting in three days so that will be the full focus.
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/ben-stokes-done-wonders-cricket-182610373.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will Trump debate in August? There’s a lot of push and pull
- Focus on China dominated Biden-Modi meeting in Oval Office, official reveals
- Barbie’s Greta Gerwig breaks box office record for female director – The Hollywood Reporter
- We’ve done wonders for cricket in England despite not winning Ashes
- North West – Bollywood Dance Sessions Table
- Starmer: when you win, you lose weekly briefing
- These are names you don’t know. Hollywood’s ‘fellow’ actors explain why they bang
- Table tennis star Sreeja Akula learns from the masters – The New Indian Express
- Statement by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on the anniversary of Black July
- A 3.8-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern Arizona
- China and the United States are talking, but can they work together?
- Donald Trump’s Democrats’ Biggest Mistake