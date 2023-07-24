Fantasy Football Rankings 2023: Busts by NFL model who called Ezekiel Elliott’s disappointing year

Broncos running back Javonte Williams went as a high pick last season before suffering a torn ACL, LCL and PLC in Week 4. Receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton had disappointing years as new quarterback Russell Wilson threw for a career-low 16 touchdowns and finished outside the top 10 in passing yards, becoming one of Fantasy football’s biggest failures. This year, Russell Wilson will be selected as the QB18 in the Fantasy Football ADP 2023, potentially making him a good pick in the 2023 Fantasy Football rankings. As you begin your preparation for the Fantasy Football draft for 2023, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets of the time-tested computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back on Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott averaged off the board in the fourth round, but produced a career-low 986 yards from scrimmage on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 returning in PPR competitions. The model predicted that he would finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early round mistake.

The model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy football tips, naming Tony Pollarda sleeper last year and identifying AJ Brown as a sleeper in 2020 along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schusteras Fantasy football arrests last season. In addition, it has been called past Fantasy football sleepers, such as Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players had a chance to win their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big ranking difference. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice.

Now SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.Head over to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football arrests

One of the 2023 Fantasy football arrests the model predicts: Bills receiver Gabe Davis. Davis got a lot of hype last year when he entered his third NFL season as the apparent No. 2 on a power offense with quarterback Josh Allen. However, he barely took in half of his goals (48 receptions on 93 goals) with seven touchdowns.

Davis had 836 receiving yards last season and was ranked 30th in the NFL. He had only 100 yards in one regular season game and had less than 40 yards in eight of 15 games. In April, the Bills drafted tight end Dalton Kincaid, who had the second most receiving yards (890) for a tight end in college football last year. Utah’s tight end could take Davis’s goals away. As a result, the model places Davis outside the top 50 in the 2023 Fantasy Football WR ranking, despite a 2023 Fantasy Football ADP in the top 40 at his position.

Another bust that SportsLine’s 2023 Fantasy Football Ranking has identified: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. One of the game’s leading jump-ball receivers, Williams is the 26th receiver to come off the board according to 2023 Fantasy Football ADP. However, he has suffered from general inconsistencies throughout his career.

Williams missed four games in 2022, finishing under 1,000 meters for the second time in three seasons. Perhaps more worryingly, he was attacked 93 times in 13 games in 2022, after being attacked 129 times in 16 appearances the previous year. With the Chargers adding first-round Quentin Johnson to the mix at receiver, the model expects another dip in Williams production, predicting him to finish outside the top 40 receivers for 2023.Check out which other Fantasy football busts 2023 you should avoid here.

How To Find Proven 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a wide receiver drafted at his position as a top-15 player. The model ranks him outside the top 24 wide receivers for 2023 and expects him to see a major decline.You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings for each player on SportsLine.

So which arrests in 2023 Fantasy Football should you avoid? And which receiver will not live up to expectations in 2023? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every position, all from the model that told you to avoid Ezekiel Elliott in 2022And invent.