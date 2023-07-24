Butler Junior Tennis reaches another level – Butler Eagle

The Butler Junior Tennis Association held its own tournament at Butler High School on Wednesday. From left are JV runner up Samuel Marcotullio, JV champion Michael Albaugh, head coach Lexi Chappel, varsity winner Andrew Bocci and varsity runner up Ben Busler. Submitted photo

Long-term summer program wins West Penn League for 1st time

BUTLER TWP The roster numbers keep rising. So is the success of the program.

The Butler Junior Tennis Association is as healthy as it has been in years, recruiting 60 players ages 5-18 this summer and winning the six-team West Penn League for the first time in the program’s history.

We’ve been in that league for as long as I can remember, more than 20 years, said third-year BJTA head coach Lexi Chappel. I played for Butler Junior Tennis for many years growing up, so finally winning the league means a lot to me.

Incoming Butler senior Ben Busler serves on Wednesday morning in the Butler Junior Tennis Association tournament held at Butler High School. Shane Potter/Butler Eagle 7/19/23

It shows how we progressed as a program.

A Butler graduate, Chappel is entering her senior year at Grove City College, where she plays No. 1 singles and doubles for the women’s tennis team. One of her assistant coaches, Sydney Hanratty, recently graduated from Gannon University and was a high school tennis teammate with Butler.

Ali Smith, an incoming senior at Butler High School, hits the ball back to her opponent at the Butler Junior Tennis Association tournament held Wednesday. Shane Potter/Butler Eagle 7/19/23

Hanratty, Jillian Clark and current BJTA players Andrew Bocci and Ali Smith round out the coaching staff. Bocci and Smith are incoming Butler High School seniors and help work with the younger players.

I’ve known Sydney since we were 6 years old, said Chappel.

BJTA earned 62 points out of 90 in winning the West Penn League. Allegheny Country Club was second with 58 points while Treesdale had 41. Sewickley Area, Wildwood and Butler Country Club are also in the league.

Points are secured by winning junior varsity and varsity games during league competition. Junior varsity is generally 12-under, while varsity is 13-18.

“I’ve been on this program every summer as a player or coach for most of my life,” said Hanratty. Winning the league is the result of all the hard work of the coaches and players.

BJTA had 42 players during Chappel’s first year as head coach. That number grew to 49 last year and reached 60 this year. Children from Butler, Knoch, Seneca Valley, South Butler, Aquinas Academy, Armstrong and Karns City, along with homeschooled youth, are participating in the program.

I see no reason why our numbers won’t continue to rise, Chappel said. We make it a fun experience for everyone. If you expect the kids to spend time on this in the summer, you need to make it fun.

They have good experiences with the program, they tell their friends, others join in… That’s how we grew.

BJTA held its own tournament on the Butler High School courts on Wednesday. Michael Albaugh, 11, won the junior varsity tournament and Samuel Marcotullio took second. Bocci won the varsity tournament and Ben Busler took second.

This is my fourth year with the program, said Busler, the No. 2 singles player for the Golden Tornado. I was playing tennis with a friend and he told me about it. It has been a great learning experience and helped my game.

Lexi is doing well. It’s good instruction and a lot of fun.

The junior varsity scored a lot of points for BJTA in his run to the West Penn title. Albaugh, 11, and 12-year-old Kam Warheit were a big part of that production.

A resident of Cabot, Albaugh is a United States Tennis Association (USTA) player and is in his first year at BJTA.

I love it, he said of the program. I play tennis six or seven days a week. I just love to play and meet new friends. My forehand down is my greatest strength… I get a lot of satisfaction when I make that shot.

Warheit has been playing tennis since he was six. He likes that the junior varsity results are just as important as the varsity.

It means that even though we were small, our games are just as important, he said. We won a lot of games this year.

Smith played No. 1 doubles for Butler as a freshman and has played singles for the Tornado ever since. She enjoys coaching the younger players and hopes to continue doing so after graduating from high school.

I think the team’s overall attitude has been the difference this year, Smith said. The game is very competitive, but at the same time the approach is relaxed.

Lexi and staff give great instruction and make it fun. The younger children really like it and I enjoy working with them.

Chappel described the internal tournament as a fun day for the team.

It means a lot to these kids, she said. Getting the chance to play at different clubs, different types of courts, it’s a fun experience. Our goal is to let the children improve their game and have fun with it.

I feel we are achieving that.