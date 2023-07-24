The mind is willing, so the body doesn’t have much of a choice





Mike Duggan and his hockey buddies were getting their gear on one morning recently when their banter, as it so often does, honked into the topic of joint replacement surgery. Duggan, 74, the proud owner of an artificial hip, marveled at the sheer number of titanium body parts in the locker room. He gestured to Mitch Boriskin, who was squeezing against a pair of skates along the opposite wall. I don’t think there’s an original part about you, Duggan said. Boriskin, 70, smiled. Two fake knees, a spinal cord stimulator, 25 surgeries, he began, as if reciting a box score. And one lobotomy, Duggan interjected, as laughter rippled through the room. At least all that titanium was put to good use. Their team, the Oregon Old Growth, had joined dozens of others from across North America to compete in this month’s Snoopy Senior hockey tournament in Santa Rosa, California, about 60 miles north of San Francisco.

The tournament has become a summer ritual for hundreds of recreational players, all between the ages of 40 and 90, who gather each year at the Redwood Empire Ice Arena, where Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts comic and a lifelong hockey fanatic, founded the event in 1975.

By now everyone knows what to expect: the skating is slow, the jokes fly by quickly and the laughter flows as freely as the beer. If you like paint drying, you’ll be enthralled, said Larry Meredith, 82, the captain of the Berkeley Bears, a team in the tournament’s Over-70 division.

Sports can feel like a game for young people. Maybe you participate in high school, maybe you find a regular fetch game or a beer competition after college. But ultimately, families and jobs and the various other burdens of adult life conspire to pull you away. However, these senior skaters represent a generation that has pushed this timeline further and further back. They understand how fitness and companionship can be beneficial to both body and mind. They hold on dearly to the games they love, even though their bodies beg them to reconsider. You don’t quit because you get old, you get old because you quit, said Rich Haskell, 86, a player from New Port Richey, Fla. A friend of mine died a few years ago. He played hockey in the morning and died at night. You can’t do better than that. The tournament has the relaxed feel of a week and a half of summer camp. Campers and RVs crowd the arena’s parking lot, where players drink beer, grill meat, and fraternize between games. This year’s squad names California Antiques, Michigan Oldtimers, Seattle Seniles and Colorado Fading Stars, to name a few, nodding to the advanced age of the players and developed sense of humor.

We used to be just the Colorado Stars, said Rich Maslow, 74, the team’s goaltender. But then we turned 70.

Maslow and his teammates were due to play at 6:30 that day, the earliest time, which meant they had to assemble before dawn. We all have to get up at 5:30 a.m. to pee anyway, so we might as well play some hockey, said Craig Kocian, 78, of Arvada, Colorado, as they dressed for the game. Kocian described himself as having hockey syndrome in adulthood. But many other participants started playing when they were children and allowed the game to weave through the decades of their lives.

Among them was Terry Harper, 83, who played 19 seasons as a defenseman in the NHL. When he retired, he threw away his equipment, he said, and stayed away from the ice for the next 10 years. But in 1992, a neighbor brought him over to Santa Rosa, and Harper, who grew up playing in his backyard in Saskatchewan, felt a long-dormant pleasure center in his brain become active again. I came here and had the best hockey time I’ve ever had, said Harper, who, it must be said, won five Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens. There wasn’t the pressure, the traveling. I discovered that hockey is fun.

Harper, playing for the Bears, took his time on the ice. For one thing, changing direction took a few beats more than it used to. But his stick handling and anticipation betrayed his expertise, and he smiled throughout the game, even after taking a punch in the face.

I took a stick to my chin! Harper shouted gleefully as he skated to the bench and stuck his tongue out to check for blood. Harper and the other players said hockey just made them feel good. It gave them a method and a reason to stave off the natural effects of aging. And by sliding on skates, they could even generate some speed. If we tried to run away, we wouldn’t go anywhere, Maslow said. But the players also hinted at something less tangible, a whirlwind of singularity and ritual and sensory memory that lured them back to the ice week after week.

It’s part of who I am, and that feeling is really powerful, Meredith said of hockey. Maybe that’s why I’m holding on, because it goes back to going to an ice rink, smelling those smells you can only find in an indoor ice rink, those hockey smells.

Schulz was just like that. He ate his breakfast and lunch at the ice rink, which he built and opened in 1969. He spent most days at the drawing board and saw his Tuesday night matches as a sort of spiritual salve. He always said, “It’s the only thing I enjoy,” said Jean Schulz, his widow. He played until he died, aged 77, in 2000. Many players said they would like to do the same. But as the specter of injury and physical impermanence hovers over the tournament, the older players defuse it with dark humor. Bob Carolan, 82, a retired pulmonologist from Eugene, Oregon, recalled an incident about 15 years ago when he resuscitated a player on the ice who was having a heart attack.

The best game I ever played at Snoopy, said Carolan, who ran into the same man at a tournament ten years later. He had an implantable defibrillator, but he still played. After their early morning game, the Fading Stars came off the ice and pulled their equipment away. A box of Coors Light came out. It was 7:40 AM. Seeing the beer company’s logo on the team’s jerseys, a visitor asked if it was a sponsor. The only sponsorship we’ve been looking for is Viagra, said Murray Platt, 68, of Denver.

Dave McCay, 72, of Denver, who scored four goals in the team’s opening game, sprained an ankle in the second and arrived in a hiking boot for the third, also caught a cold.

That leg had given him problems before he held up a picture with 12 screws, a steel bar and a plate in it and his wife was already beginning to question his priorities. But slowing down has not occurred to him. I’m convinced this will give you a better quality of life, McCay said, leaning on some crutches, even if you have to limp a bit.

