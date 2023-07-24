Chinese city of youth, Chengdu, braces for World University Games

08:06, July 24, 2023 By Wang Ding, Zhou Xiangji and Lu Youyi ( Xinhua

CHENGDU, July 23 (Xinhua) — In five days, the 31st edition of the FISU World University Games kicks off in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province. The biennial event for the world’s top student athletes is a good fit for the city, which has been dubbed a “Youth City”.

Chengdu’s population between the ages of 14 and 45 exceeds 9.6 million, accounting for more than 45 percent of the city’s population, making it one of the most vibrant cities in China. The upcoming Universiade is expected to bring more vitality to this historic city.

Zhang Siyu (R) works at a volunteer service station in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, July 22, 2023. (Xinhua)

YOUTHFUL AND VIVID CITY

On a busy street in Chengdu, 28-year-old Zhang Siyu works as a transport volunteer for the Universiade, helping tourists.

In 2017, a song titled “Chengdu” became a national hit in China. In the same year, Zhang was accepted into the graduate program in Computer Science at Sichuan University. After graduation, he decided to settle in the city.

Like Zhang, an increasing number of recent graduates looking for work have chosen Chengdu as a top destination, not only because of career opportunities, but also because of the city’s healthy work-life balance.

Chengdu has the largest number of tea houses in China. Spread throughout the city, they offer much more than just tea. They are used as a place to relax and participate in social activities.

“I really enjoy the teahouses,” says 37-year-old Chen Si, the founder of technology start-up Beidou Zhixun. “The fast work can be well balanced with a good quality of life.”

Boys attend a football practice at Chengdu CDT Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Jin)

Along with the growth of the young population comes more enthusiasm for sports.

Wang Dongguo, Operations Manager of Chengdu CDT Sports Park, said their courts and fields are always fully booked.

“Our sports facilities are in high demand, with the football league matches taking place every day. Trendy sporting events usually take place on weekends, as everyone enjoys the comfort of sports,” said Wang.

AN INTERNATIONAL VISION

Chengdu is no stranger to hosting international sporting events. This mega city of over 20 million people hosted the World Police and Fire Games in 2019 and the World Team Table Tennis Championships in 2022. It will also host the World Games in 2025.

With more than 10,000 student-athletes and officials from home and abroad descending in the coming days, Chengdu is expected to captivate the youth of the world with its diverse cultures.

Tourists wearing panda headbands take photos at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

“Athletes participating in the 31st World University Summer Games will have a unique experience in Chengdu,” said Reynold Aid, acting president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

“It is not only a sporting event, but also an opportunity to immerse yourself in Chengdu’s teaching and research activities and enjoy the city’s exciting culture.”

That sentiment was echoed by Oliver Jones, a Briton who met his Chinese wife while they were studying in Australia. Six years ago, Jones accompanied her back to her hometown of Chengdu and they got married.

Jones now serves as an overseas volunteer at the Tongzilin International Community Center, where he is responsible for creating social media content.

Briton Oliver Jones (2nd right) teaches English to his neighbors at the Tongzilin International Community Center in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, July 13, 2023. (Xinhua)

Through his short videos, Jones showcases Chengdu’s treasures, from giant pandas and teahouses to mouth-watering treats.

“I want to show foreign friends the essence of China and let the world know about Chengdu’s beauty and mouth-watering tastes,” said Jones.

In the eyes of Kelly Barbosa De Arruda, the press officer of the Brazilian delegation, this city with a history of more than 2,000 years exudes youth and an international atmosphere.

Members of the Brazilian delegation pose for a photo after arriving at the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, July 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

“Even at the airport, you feel Chengdu’s modernity, which makes it an ideal venue for hosting major sporting events,” Kelly said upon her arrival in Chengdu on Monday.

