Sports
Chinese city of youth, Chengdu, braces for World University Games
CHENGDU, July 23 (Xinhua) — In five days, the 31st edition of the FISU World University Games kicks off in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province. The biennial event for the world’s top student athletes is a good fit for the city, which has been dubbed a “Youth City”.
Chengdu’s population between the ages of 14 and 45 exceeds 9.6 million, accounting for more than 45 percent of the city’s population, making it one of the most vibrant cities in China. The upcoming Universiade is expected to bring more vitality to this historic city.
Zhang Siyu (R) works at a volunteer service station in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, July 22, 2023. (Xinhua)
YOUTHFUL AND VIVID CITY
On a busy street in Chengdu, 28-year-old Zhang Siyu works as a transport volunteer for the Universiade, helping tourists.
In 2017, a song titled “Chengdu” became a national hit in China. In the same year, Zhang was accepted into the graduate program in Computer Science at Sichuan University. After graduation, he decided to settle in the city.
Like Zhang, an increasing number of recent graduates looking for work have chosen Chengdu as a top destination, not only because of career opportunities, but also because of the city’s healthy work-life balance.
Chengdu has the largest number of tea houses in China. Spread throughout the city, they offer much more than just tea. They are used as a place to relax and participate in social activities.
“I really enjoy the teahouses,” says 37-year-old Chen Si, the founder of technology start-up Beidou Zhixun. “The fast work can be well balanced with a good quality of life.”
Boys attend a football practice at Chengdu CDT Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Jin)
Along with the growth of the young population comes more enthusiasm for sports.
Wang Dongguo, Operations Manager of Chengdu CDT Sports Park, said their courts and fields are always fully booked.
“Our sports facilities are in high demand, with the football league matches taking place every day. Trendy sporting events usually take place on weekends, as everyone enjoys the comfort of sports,” said Wang.
AN INTERNATIONAL VISION
Chengdu is no stranger to hosting international sporting events. This mega city of over 20 million people hosted the World Police and Fire Games in 2019 and the World Team Table Tennis Championships in 2022. It will also host the World Games in 2025.
With more than 10,000 student-athletes and officials from home and abroad descending in the coming days, Chengdu is expected to captivate the youth of the world with its diverse cultures.
Tourists wearing panda headbands take photos at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
“Athletes participating in the 31st World University Summer Games will have a unique experience in Chengdu,” said Reynold Aid, acting president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).
“It is not only a sporting event, but also an opportunity to immerse yourself in Chengdu’s teaching and research activities and enjoy the city’s exciting culture.”
That sentiment was echoed by Oliver Jones, a Briton who met his Chinese wife while they were studying in Australia. Six years ago, Jones accompanied her back to her hometown of Chengdu and they got married.
Jones now serves as an overseas volunteer at the Tongzilin International Community Center, where he is responsible for creating social media content.
Briton Oliver Jones (2nd right) teaches English to his neighbors at the Tongzilin International Community Center in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, July 13, 2023. (Xinhua)
Through his short videos, Jones showcases Chengdu’s treasures, from giant pandas and teahouses to mouth-watering treats.
“I want to show foreign friends the essence of China and let the world know about Chengdu’s beauty and mouth-watering tastes,” said Jones.
In the eyes of Kelly Barbosa De Arruda, the press officer of the Brazilian delegation, this city with a history of more than 2,000 years exudes youth and an international atmosphere.
Members of the Brazilian delegation pose for a photo after arriving at the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, July 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
“Even at the airport, you feel Chengdu’s modernity, which makes it an ideal venue for hosting major sporting events,” Kelly said upon her arrival in Chengdu on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
|
Sources
2/ http://en.people.cn/n3/2023/0724/c90000-20047990.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Afghan teenager arrives in US, but family left behind in Kabul : NPR
- Chinese city of youth, Chengdu, braces for World University Games
- When this search engine had the chance to buy Google for less than $1 million (and decided not to)
- New British Humanitarian Medal to honor UK disaster rescuers – BBC News
- Stock market today: Asian stocks are generally up after a winning week on Wall Street
- Elon Musk says he will change Twitter logo
- Trump’s haters are pursuing more and more indictments to secure his 2024 nomination
- The Conservative Party is set to narrowly win the Spanish election but shy of a majority to overthrow Snchez
- The mind is willing, so the body doesn’t have much of a choice
- Kathy Wood’s $9 billion flagship fund cuts all exposure to China after Beijing begins crackdown on Jack Ma
- Lechyd Yes! Welsh whiskey to gain UK special protected origin label | Whiskey
- President Jokowi will visit Malang and inspect the production of armaments