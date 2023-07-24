



SYDNEY (Reuters) There was relief rather than celebration at the news that Australia had retained the Ashes as Down Under cricket fans awoke Monday morning after rain in Manchester saved their team in the drawn fourth test. Australia kept the urn after being unable to play at Old Trafford on day five due to wet weather, leaving England 2-1 down in the series ahead of the final Test at The Oval, which begins on Thursday. Rarely could the Ashes have been secured in more hollow conditions, with nearly two days of rain saving Australia from what seemed certain defeat, wrote Malcolm Conn in the Sydney Morning Herald. Despite the circumstances of the draw, Conn, like other Australian cricket writers, had no intention of letting England go off the hook as he headed to Manchester in the series after losing the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lords. Despite being robbed of victory by the weather, England have only themselves to blame for being on the wrong side of history, Conn added. England were in charge of the first test at Edgbaston before the cult of Bazball resulted in over-optimistic statement and reckless batting. The fantasy of going to The Oval as a couple was mesmerizing for both sets of fans; only the weakest partisans crave trophies so much that they are satisfied with non-results, he wrote. Unfortunately for England, a small Australian advantage in experience had already served them well through two narrow finishes Haigh joined others in suggesting that the return of the holders in an Ashes series, where they keep the urn if the series is drawn, should be reconsidered. How do you explain to the uninitiated that the odd hybrid nature of the Oval tests is live when it comes to the outcome of the series, but dead in the context of the Ashes? he wondered. I know crickets are not meant to make sense. But it can, on occasion, at least try to do so. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Jamie Freed)

