Joe Schafer, Julia Laspro claim MUNY tennis titles

Joe Schafer won his third straight title and fourth overall Sunday in the men’s open singles championship at the 100th Buffalo MUNY tennis tournament. Schafer defeated Tanner Bedard 6-1 6-7(11), 6-0 in the men’s final at Delaware Park. Schafer first won the MUNY crown as a senior at Orchard Park High School in 2009 when he was one of the top ranked junior players in the USTA Eastern Section. He is a former two-time All-Southern Conference selection during his career at Davidson College and was ranked No. 19 in Division I in doubles. He helped coach at Davidson and also at the University at Buffalo while studying law at UB. His dominant serve, clocking in at 120 mph, has helped him control points over the past three years on his march to the title. People also read… A canceled flight, a surprise meeting with Bills’ Sean McDermott and a truckload of coaching insights

The women’s open singles championship was won by Julia Laspro, the two-time Section VI singles champion from Clarence. She defeated Jaiden McKee in the final 6-1, 7-6 (0). Laspro was 28-2 for the season as a senior last fall. She reached the state quarterfinals and finished eighth. Laspro did not lose a set against an opponent from Western New York in her last two years of high school. Apart from a cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, the MUNY has been played every year since 1923. This year it spanned three weekends and spanned 25 divisions, allowing participants of all skill levels, including juniors, to compete. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

