Peabody shares with Palmieri as softball, hockey coach | Sport

North Shores’ most dominant softball program is seeking a new leader for the 2024 season.

Tawny Palmieri, the head softball coach of Peabody Highs for the past five years, was told last week by school officials that she would not be returning to the softball dugout or as head coach of varsity hockey next season.

When I asked why they didn’t renew my contact all I got was We are going with a different philosophy. That was it and the superintendent signed off on the decision, Palmieri said.

Peabody athletic director Dennis Desroches confirmed that both the hockey and softball head coaching positions will be posted to new applicants. He and all school administrators are prohibited from discussing specific personnel matters.

Dara Steed, a parent of a Peabody High softball player, started an online petition change.org to let Palmieri recover. On Sunday evening, there were more than 800 signatures and on Sunday a group of parents and supporters held a meeting for the high school. The group hopes that if enough signatures are collected, the Peabody School Committee will consider intervening.

Because many tears have been shed at this unfair news, we need to show our children that they have to fight for what matters, says the petition of the magazine. (Coach Ps) love and passion for the game comes from the heart and she shares that so well in how she coaches the children. She has built a softball program based on hard work, dedication, character, loyalty and responsibility with our Tanner Community. She gives her blood, sweat and tears to the Peabody Tanners.

Coach Palmieri has earned the right to continue coaching the hockey and softball teams. Through her coaching, she has taught many life lessons to young women who have played before her… the relationship she has with all the girls and their families is second to none.

The management of the school could not comment on the circumstances of the dismissal. Palmieri said there were no disciplinary issues.

They didn’t stand up for me at all, she said. (It felt like) a personal vendetta.

On the field, the Palmieris softball teams have had tremendous success. In four seasons over five years (COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season), her teams are 75-14. The Tanners have not lost a Northeastern Conference game since 2019 and are 11-4 in the state tournament with back-to-back Division 1 Final Four appearances. She is one of the few coaches to ever lead a Peabody High girls’ team to a state final, finishing runner-up in 2022.

Palmieri was hired as head hockey coach in 2018 (several months before taking over the softball program) and has compiled a record of 19-54-7. Last fall, Peabody had its best season in a decade with a 7-12-1 score that tied for 34th in the D1 rankings (the top 32 make the playoffs).

A 2022 inductee into the Peabody High Athletic Hall of Fame, Palmieri graduated in 2008 and was an on-field standout in hockey, basketball and softball. She went on to play softball at UMass Amherst and Merrimack College (where she was an All-American) before taking up teaching and coaching. It started at Hamilton-Wenham, she enrolled at Melrose after being sacked by the Generals and came home to the Tanners a year later.

Her dugout was family-oriented: Father Gary Sr. and brothers Gary and Anthony were the assistant coaches and her nieces served as the team’s bat girls.

Palmieri plans to remain as a teacher in the Peabody school district and expressed her gratitude for the support she has received in recent days.

Players and parents want to be heard, Palmieri said. No one in this school district considered the lives of student-athletes they would impact, or what their thoughts and opinions were.