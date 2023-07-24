UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola Cheers Nigerian Team for World University Games in China





Ahead of the World University Games, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has convened Team Nigeria to aim for victory and bring glory to the nation. The upcoming prestigious event, scheduled from July 28 to August 8 in Chengdu, China, is arousing excitement and anticipation among participants around the world. Read also: Odion Ighalo attributes missed contract extension to Lionel Messi’s rumored transfer to Saudi Arabia prof. Ogunsola delivered her motivational message during a meeting with UNILAG representatives en route to the World University Games in her office on the 8th floor of Senate House. The trio, consisting of Ayuba Daniel Ikko-Allah, Oyeniyi Kehinde Oreoluwa and Thovoethin Sewekan Oluwasegun, has been chosen to represent the institution at the University Games. These talented individuals, along with other representatives of the Nigerian team, have earned their spot through rigorous trials in Benin, Edo State. They have excelled in their respective sports categories at the NUGA Games hosted by the University of Lagos in 2022, taking gold medals in table tennis men’s singles, table tennis women’s and 400M athletics, and are ready to showcase their skills and determination on an international stage. Mr. Ayuba and Ms. Kehinde will proudly represent Nigeria in table tennis while Mr. Oluwasegun will compete in athletics. The trio will depart for China on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 and return on August 11, 2023. The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has taken proactive steps to ensure the success of the Games. Located on the campus of Chengdu University, the Games Village is ready to accommodate more than 9,500 athletes and officials. During the formal opening of the FISU Games Village, dignitaries in attendance and a welcome ceremony for the first delegation created an atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie. As Team Nigeria prepares to represent their country at the World University Games, the encouragement of from UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola adds fuel to their aspirations of triumph and success in Chengdu, China. The country eagerly awaits the outcome of this major sporting event, which promises to showcase exceptional talent and spirited competition on an international scale. Message views: 119

