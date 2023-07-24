Sports
The Ashes: Ben Stokes, Joe Root and cricket fans discuss changes after fourth test spoiled by rain | Cricket news
After England’s hopes of winning the Ashes were dashed by nearly two days of continuous rain at Old Trafford, questions have been raised about whether Test cricket could adapt to improve the chances of a result.
England were well in the lead going into the fifth and final day in Manchester, still leading with 61 runs after Australia were reduced to 214–5 in their second innings, but were powerless to stop a draw as the rain set in.
No reserve day, rigid start and finish times and frustrations with over-inflated fares are among the complaints of supporters and players alike after a thrilling series was denied a winner-all-final at The Kia Oval, live on Sky Sports from Thursday.
England batsman Joe Root raised the question of why play is stopped in the early evening when conditions would often allow it to continue.
“It doesn’t get dark until 10pm in the summer here in England, why can’t we just play until we’ve bowled the overs?” he asked.
“There are so many different ways to find opportunities to capitalize as much as possible.
“At every opportunity at every stage you have to look for ways to get the test going. We batted in worse conditions in Edgbaston, but that’s cricket. You just want consistency in those conditions.”
Despite his disappointment, England captain Ben Stokes said he does not believe the solution lies in extending to a sixth day, even though the forecast for Monday was dry for Manchester.
“This is a hard way not to get the urn back, but I probably wouldn’t say there should be spare days. Test cricket is five days,” Stokes said. Sky Sports.
“I understand there is a spare day for the World Test Championship final because you want a winner after that, but I don’t see a spare day in a Test series.
“It’s been a frustrating day when the weather dictates the outcome of a game. It’s a shame. The draw wasn’t our fault. We literally did everything we could and the weather didn’t help us. It’s a hard pill to swallow knowing that’s why we’re here with a draw.”
Australian media respond | Ashes pinned in ‘hollow conditions’
“Rarely could the Ashes have been secured in more hollow conditions, with nearly two days of rain saving Australia from what seemed certain defeat,” wrote Malcolm Conn in the The Sydney Morning Herald.
Despite the circumstances of the draw, Conn, like other Australian cricket writers, had no intention of knocking England off the hook as they headed to Manchester in the series after losing the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s.
“Despite being robbed of victory by the weather, England have only themselves to blame for being on the wrong side of history,” added Conn.
“England were in charge of the first Test at Edgbaston before Bazball’s cult resulted in an over-optimistic statement and reckless beating.”
Gideon Haigh, writes in The Australianwas kinder to the English, but equally wary of any kind of celebration over the preservation of the Ashes.
“The fantasy of going to The Oval in pairs was mesmerizing for both sets of fans; only the weakest Partisans are so trophic-craving that they are content with non-results,” he wrote.
“Unfortunately for England, a small Australian advantage in experience had already served them well through two narrow finishes.”
Haigh joined others in suggesting that the holders’ advantage in an Ashes series, where they keep the urn if the series is drawn, should be reconsidered.
“How do you explain to the uninitiated the weird hybrid nature of the Oval Test, of being ‘alive’ as far as the outcome of the series is concerned, but ‘dead’ in the context of the Ashes?” he wondered.
‘I know cricket is not meant to make sense. But on occasion it might at least try.’
What you said…
Cricket fans have shared their thoughts on the Sky Sports live Ashes blog…
Ben 10: “A series dictated by the weather is just wrong. The easiest would be to start the days much earlier than 11 a.m. I say start at 9 a.m. That way those extra two hours over the course of five days make an extra day of play.”
Daniel Bishop: “I’ve never understood why, especially on the last day of Tests, the game can’t be extended into the evening, assuming over limits aren’t exceeded. We play under floodlights for T20 and ODI, but not usually in Tests.”
And: Have spare days. Perhaps check the weather forecast and move locations if possible to avoid disruption.”
Sam: “Either we need a pitch with roofs, or we need rules to take draws out of the game. A percentage of the playing time not played and both have completed the first innings, and then declare a result.”
Chris: “With the forecast, they should have had longer sessions for the first three days. You don’t have to drink tea yesterday either! Spare days make sense as long as there isn’t a crazy schedule like this year!”
major axis: “Why not play in the rain? Most other sports do. F1 makes it interesting and influences tactics, football influences tactics, as long as it’s not pouring out of the sky, why can’t they play in the rain?”
I do not understand: “Why do cricket matches have to schedule lunch and tea when they don’t do it hours in advance due to bad weather? Why can’t they just start when the pitch is ready and the weather is nice.”
Anna’s: “Everyone knew the weather for this weekend was going to be rain, why didn’t we start the first three days earlier or finish at 7.30pm to avoid losing so many overs?”
As if: “Should never be affected by rain. They should add an extra day or two for the bad weather. England were fantastic in this test and it’s unfair to lose the Ashes because of the weather.”
Dan the man: “We’ve had periods of drought. They need to be quicker at turning around. It could have been 30 minutes now if they just came out and played when the rain stops. Like they do at Wimbledon.”
Alex in Asford: “Don’t use Old Trafford, it’s had more faded testing statistically than any other proving ground. Reserve days should also be considered.”
Aaron: “If more than 60 overs are lost to weather, come back for a sixth day.”
James HF: “Simple answer – field inspections within five minutes after it stops raining. Why do they need an hour after it stops raining to go and inspect it? Nonsense.”
John: “Probably use covers like Sri Lanka do and cover the whole field. It seems the mopping takes a lot of time and on days like today where it’s predicted to rain all day, you might only have 30 minutes of windows here and there where it’s not raining so anything speeds up the mopping.”
Scholarship: “Players should get together and discuss what they would most like to do. A draw because of the weather is not good for the game, especially in England!”
|
