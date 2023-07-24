Barry Switzer answers question Arkansas and Oklahoma football fans have long wondered

Since 1927, Arkansas football has been 1-2 against the Sooners.

All three matchups between Arkansas and Oklahoma took place in the postseason. In the 1978 Orange Bowl, No. 6 Arkansas Barry Switzers beat No. 2 Sooners, 31-6, likely costing them the national championship. The Sooners were a three touchdown favorite after former Arkansas head coach Lou Holtz suspended three key players for the game. Backup running back Roland Sales rushed 22 times for 205 yards, an Orange Bowl record at the time.

Switzer got his revenge in the 1987 Orange Bowl, en route to No. 9 Arkansas 42-8. The schools did not meet again until the 2002 Cotton Bowl, where Bob Stoops Sooners held the Houston Nutts Razorbacks to 50 yards on total offense. OU won 10-3.

That is it. Three games in almost 100 years. But that could soon change.

A rivalry in the making?

Starting in 2025, the Sooners, who will join the SEC along with Texas in 2024, will become regular season foes with the Razorbacks, likely to play twice (home and away) every four years. And despite Arkansas fans’ hatred of Texas, the upcoming rivalry with the Sooners may be the hottest.

I think Arkansas-OU is a natural rivalry, said Quinn Grovey, Arkansas starting quarterback from 1988-1990, when he recently talked to Tulsa Worlds Bill Hasten.

After all, Norman is less than 250 miles from Fayetteville, making it the closest SEC school once OU officially joins the conference. But it’s not just geographic proximity that makes this one of the most interesting potential rivalries in the newly expanded SEC.

Arkansas has been in the SEC for a long time, and they’re still looking for that dance partner, Grovey said. OU also looks for an SEC partner to dance with. Texas is a natural rival, of course, but Oklahoma because of its proximity and everything can be an equally great rival.

Hopefully we can get (the Sooners) on the schedule every year. It’s an easy drive to Norman.

Barry Switzer on lack of history

The Arkansas and Oklahoma basketball teams have met dozens of times over the years. So why have the football teams never had a regular season game?

It just never came up, former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer told the Tulsa world. Coach (Frank) Broyles never brought it up and neither did we.

A native of South Arkansas who played college ball for Arkansas from 1956-60, Switzer was Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator from 1966-72 and head coach from 1973-88, winning three national titles in that span.

Here’s how I looked at it: Texas was a non-conference game for us, Switzer said. Why play the Hogs in a non-conference situation? It makes the schedule too damn heavy.

Arkansas averaged more than eight wins and won at least 10 games five times during Switzer’s tenure as head coach at OU.

Before joining the SEC in 1992, Arkansas was the only non-Texas school in the Southwest Conference where the Hogs played the Longhorns every year during the regular season. However, Oklahoma was part of the Big 8 along with football powerhouse Nebraska.

Before the formation of the Big 12, which put Oklahoma and Texas in the same conference, the two teams met annually as non-conference opponents. Switzer still enjoyed scheduling another big non-conference game, but those games were usually on the East or West Coast against USC, UCLA, Pittsburgh, Miami, and others so his players could go on big trips, which Fayetteville wouldn’t be.

When we would schedule those motherfuckers, they were good, they did bowl games, all of them, Switzer told The Athletic in 2020. Arkansas would have been like playing Oklahoma State; you stand next to it. So that’s basically why we never played Arkansas in the regular season.

Ken Hatfield, Arkansas football coach from 1984-1989, largely echoed Switzerland’s explanation.

We never really had that conversation, Hatfield told Best of Arkansas Sports from his home in Springdale. We wanted to play in the Cotton Bowl and the best way to do that was to win the SWC.

Winning the SWC meant beating Texas, and that was the top priority.

(Broyles) believed in scheduling 2-3 games against teams that were good but not competing for the national championship, Hatfield said. It was important to win those early games.

Oklahoma did the same at their conference. They had their rivalry game against Nebraska, and that was their focus. But I think they kept playing Texas because if they lost they could still win their conference and go to their bowl game. That (Texas) game was good for recruiting.

Arkansas didn’t really have a particular team to play for recruiting other than Texas.

At that time, in any given year, the Hogs might have gotten 1-2 players from Memphis and 1-2 from Oklahoma, Hatfield added. The vast majority of recruits from outside the state of Arkansas came from Texas.

Arkansas vs Oklahoma in recruiting

Arkansas and Oklahoma have been competing for recruits (and now transfers) since the beginning of college football. Grovey, who was a standout prep quarterback from Duncan, Oklahoma, was one such recruit. Ultimately, he led the Razorbacks to back-to-back SWC titles in 1988 and 1989 under Hatfield.

And Oklahoma has taken their share of high profile recruits from the Natural State. Consider Little Rock native Keith Jackson, who became a College Football Hall of Fame tight end at OU, a five-time pro bowler, and a Super Bowl champion.

Other Arkansas high school highlights who have jumped across the state line to play for Oklahoma include Fort Smith’s Mark Hutson and Pine Bluff products Eric Mitchel and Curtice Williams. More recently, Camden Fairview four-star offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins chose the Sooners over the home state Razorbacks.

But it doesn’t stop there. When the Sooners hired Jim Mackenzie, Frank Broyles’ longtime Arkansas assistant, Mackenzie added Switzer, a Crossett resident, and Larry Lacewell of Fordyce to his staff.

Before the 2021 season, Arkansas lost one of its most talented receivers, Mike Woods, to Oklahoma for his senior year. But following the abrupt departure of former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley to Southern California for the 2022 season, Arkansas acquired Jadon Haselwood from the Sooners.

Woods’ stats fell slightly in his only year in Oklahoma, while Haselwood excelled in Arkansas and led the team with 59 catches. However, it was Woods who was selected in the NFL Draft.

Sam Pittman, on the other hand, is an Oklahoma native and was an O-Line coach for OU from 1997-98. Similarly, Arkansas has recently poached tight end Luke Hasz from the Prior State. Hasz, last year’s No. 4 overall player from Oklahoma, chose the Hogs over offers from the home state Sooners, as well as Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and many others.

Suffice it to say that in the increasingly competitive landscape of Power Five football recruiting, Arkansas and Oklahoma have a lot to fight for.

Developing a rivalry between Arkansas and Oklahoma

It takes time, said Ken Hatfield when asked about the potential for an Arkansas-Oklahoma rivalry. It could be because of the proximity and the fans that can get to those games. I don’t see that happening in the near future. I think it plays 5 years or more before you establish anything. And it depends on the outcome of those games.

Too true, coach. Despite the trophy and despite both schools declaring the rivalry, the Battle Line rivalry with Missouri was flat out, Meh. The Hogs are 2-7 in that rivalry. Could a more even gain boost the juice? Maybe. But those games were often huge disappointments.

In this writer’s opinion, the rivalry with LSU still feels bigger, as does the rivalry with Ole Miss and Texas. Maybe that’s because the Hogs have fared better in those other matchups in recent years. But even games against Texas A&M felt bigger, even though it’s not technically a rivalry, and Arkansas has lost all but one game since 2012.

It means an awful lot because it’s a conference game in the SEC West, Hatfield said of the A&M game. With Missouri to the east, it doesn’t mean much.

In 2024, Oklahoma is not on the Razorbacks schedule, although Texas will play a game in Fayetteville. After that, the intensity of the potential new rivalry will likely depend on how the conference schedule shakes out.

Even if they don’t end up playing annually, which seems like the most likely scenario, the Arkansas vs. Oklahoma matchup will still be much more common than three times in nearly a century. Sparks could fly with this highly anticipated infusion of regular season games.

